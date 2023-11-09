Archie Meekison injury timeline revealed as Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty is ruled out of Dunfermline showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Archie Meekison injury timeline revealed as Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty is ruled out of Dunfermline showdown

Meekison has not featured for the Tangerines since September.

By Alan Temple
Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Meekison in action against the Pars. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Archie Meekison will be absent until December following a knee injury.

The Scotland U21 International has endured a maddening campaign due to knocks and niggles, with his last competitive outing coming in the Tangerines’ 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on September 30.

Goodwin had been hopeful that Meekison would resume full training in the middle of October but the youngster endured a set-back.

And he is not expected to come into contention for at least a month.

Archie Meekison in action for Scotland U21s.
Meekison is a Scotland U21 international. Image: SNS

“Archie tweaked his knee a couple of weeks ago in training,” said Goodwin.

“It’s a ligament issue but nothing too serious.

“We are probably looking at around four weeks.”

Ross Docherty latest

Goodwin also confirmed that Ross Docherty will not line up against Dunfermline at East End Park on Friday night as the United skipper continues his recovery from a groin strain.

After enduring a “stop-start” campaign — in Goodwin’s words — the Tannadice boss is determined not to field Docherty until he is “100%” fit.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Ross Docherty, right, leaves the field at Airdrie. Image: SNS

“The (Dunfermline) game comes too soon for Ross (Docherty), unfortunately,” added Goodwin.

“So, we’ll look at the Falkirk game, probably.

We can’t afford to take any more risks with Doc. If it was the latter stages of the season, with three or four games to go, then we might put different demands on him.

“But right now, I just want to make sure Doc is 100% when he comes back and is able to play consistently, week after week — because it has been very stop-start for him.”

Liam Grimshaw, a picture of consistency this season, will come back into the match-day squad after missing out against Inverness due to illness.

Liam Grimshaw in possession for Dundee United
Grimshaw will compete with Kieran Freeman for a place in the Dundee United side. Image: Richard Wiseman / Shutterstock

Goodwin added: “Grimmy is back. That was just a 48-hour bug and he just didn’t have the energy levels required to play against Inverness, but he has been training in the last couple of days and feels a lot better.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United battled back to draw against Inverness at the weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee United trip to Inverness moved for TV as BBC pick January clash for…
Dunfermline striker Alex Jakubiak has started three of the last four matches. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak insists he's got 'more to give' as Dunfermline hit man finds feet…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Kai Fotheringham clutch their awards after a fine month for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham completes Dundee United awards double as star adds player of month to…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Championship's manager of the month for October.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lands second consecutive manager of month award
Robbie Neilson left Dundee United for Hearts in 2020
Robbie Neilson makes shock USA switch as former Dundee United boss replaces ex-Rangers man…
Dundee United players celebrate Kevin Holt's goal against Ayr United
Dundee United on the road: The story so far as Tangerines gear up for…
Dunfermline manager James McPake will have Matty Todd available again. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline boss adds fit-again midfield star to squad for Dundee United clash
Chris Mochrie before a Dundee United fixture at Tannadice
Chris Mochrie reveals Dunfermline deja vu as Dundee United kid makes 'no fear' vow
Dundee United defender Ollie Denham looks ahead to the visit of Partick Thistle
Ollie Denham bags unlikely brace as Dundee United claim Reserve League Cup triumph
Miller Thomson celebrates one of his three goals in Montrose colours
How Miller Thomson is making mark at Montrose as Dundee United prospect hails Tannadice…

Conversation