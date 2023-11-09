Archie Meekison injury timeline revealed as Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty is ruled out of Dunfermline showdown

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Archie Meekison will be absent until December following a knee injury.

The Scotland U21 International has endured a maddening campaign due to knocks and niggles, with his last competitive outing coming in the Tangerines’ 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on September 30.

Goodwin had been hopeful that Meekison would resume full training in the middle of October but the youngster endured a set-back.

And he is not expected to come into contention for at least a month.

“Archie tweaked his knee a couple of weeks ago in training,” said Goodwin.

“It’s a ligament issue but nothing too serious.

“We are probably looking at around four weeks.”

Ross Docherty latest

Goodwin also confirmed that Ross Docherty will not line up against Dunfermline at East End Park on Friday night as the United skipper continues his recovery from a groin strain.

After enduring a “stop-start” campaign — in Goodwin’s words — the Tannadice boss is determined not to field Docherty until he is “100%” fit.

“The (Dunfermline) game comes too soon for Ross (Docherty), unfortunately,” added Goodwin.

“So, we’ll look at the Falkirk game, probably.

“We can’t afford to take any more risks with Doc. If it was the latter stages of the season, with three or four games to go, then we might put different demands on him.

“But right now, I just want to make sure Doc is 100% when he comes back and is able to play consistently, week after week — because it has been very stop-start for him.”

Liam Grimshaw, a picture of consistency this season, will come back into the match-day squad after missing out against Inverness due to illness.

Goodwin added: “Grimmy is back. That was just a 48-hour bug and he just didn’t have the energy levels required to play against Inverness, but he has been training in the last couple of days and feels a lot better.”