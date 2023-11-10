Angus rapist who treated woman ‘like piece of rubbish’ is jailed for 8 years

A judge praised the bravery of six teenage girls who gave evidence against a “victim blaming” rapist who subjected them to a series of horrific sexual assaults.

Lord Mulholland made the remarks as he told John Dutch, 20, he would serve eight years in prison for offences committed in Angus between January 2019 and January 2022.

A trial heard how Dutch, of Montrose, raped two of his victims.

In one of the attacks, Dutch used a phone to record himself sexually assaulting a girl.

The jury heard that in January 2022, Dutch abducted a 14-year-old girl and detained her against her will.

He then drove her to a secluded area before raping her.

His victims gave evidence against him at a trial last month, which ended with him being found guilty of rape, sexual assault, breaching bail and road traffic offences.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain a background report and on Thursday, Lord Mulholland made remarks about how a court-appointed social worker had recorded Dutch had engaged in “victim blaming” during an interview.

This prompted Lord Mulholland to pass the eight-year jail sentence.

He also ordered Dutch to be supervised by the authorities for two years following his release from custody.

Treated woman like ‘piece of rubbish’

Dutch observed proceedings via video link from prison.

Lord Mulholland remarked of woman: “You treated her as though she were a piece of rubbish that you discarded when you were finished with her.”

He added: “Your victims were brave to stand up to you.”

He said: “You preyed on young, vulnerable and impressionable teenage girls.

“Two of them you raped.

“They were underage and the jury held that you knew that.

“A girl has the right to say no and for this to be respected.

“You didn’t respect any of the victims expressed wishes that they didn’t want what you did to them.

“No means No, means No.

“That is the law. You will pay a heavy price for not listening to and respecting their wishes.

“You have an appalling attitude towards women as shone through your evidence and as reported to me.”

‘Course of criminal conduct’

Dutch denied any wrongdoing during proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Prosecutor Nichola Gilchrist told the jury in her closing speech: “The Crown say there are striking similarities in the accounts given by the complainers in what they say John Dutch did to them.

‘The accused was an entitled opportunist who took advantage of the young girls for his own sexual gratification.

“The Crown say you are entitled to find the accused carried out a course of criminal conduct and to find John Dutch guilty of the offences facing him.”

Defence advocate Jonathan Crowe told Lord Mulholland: “He accepts that he faces an inevitable sentence of imprisonment.

“He fully respects the decision of the jury and he fully accepts that he must be punished for his offending.”

Lord Mulholland also placed Dutch on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

