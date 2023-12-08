Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty

The Dark Blues head to Ibrox this Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee are still smarting after their 5-0 home defeat to Rangers in November.

The Dark Blues gave up their unbeaten Dens Park record with their poorest display and result of the season.

A strange night where kick-off was delayed due to traffic and then the game was stopped after pyrotechnics in the away end saw Clement enjoy his first away win as Gers boss.

For Dens Park gaffer Tony Docherty, however, that result was a one-off. He wants to keep it that way.

That part of the campaign saw a run of five clean sheets in six games with the Gers defeat sticking out like sore thumb among the shutouts.

Rangers fans lit up Dens Park’s Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS

And he’s challenged his Dundee side to go to Ibrox and show their true selves.

‘Put on a performance’

“There were extenuating circumstances that night and the results we have had since shows that,” Docherty said.

“We have to make sure that is a result in isolation.

“Every other game we have played this season, there hasn’t been that amount of goals in the games.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves.

Dundee were well-beaten by Rangers last week. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee FC were well-beaten by Rangers in November. Image: Shutterstock

“We want to go down there and put on a performance against a really good Rangers team.

“Since the new manager has come in they have been great. He has won six and drawn one.

“He has definitely changed their style of play and we know how difficult it is going to be.

“I know the players in there and they will want to go out and put on a better showing than last time against Rangers.”

‘Striving’

Since that defeat, Dundee have won two, drawn one and lost one of their following four matches as they moved themselves up the Premiership table.

That response has delighted Docherty with only a last-gasp concession at Motherwell last time out denying them nine points from 12.

“The resilience and mentality has been brilliant within the squad and the way they have bounced back has been brilliant,” Docherty added.

Dundee celebrate their win over St Mirren last time out. Image: SNS
Dundee FC celebrate their win over St Mirren last month. Image: SNS

“Up to the St Mirren game we had five clean sheets out of six and the only one we didn’t have was against Rangers.

“Since we have come back, including that St Mirren game, we have now scored eight goals in three games.

“It is about getting that balance between the clean sheet and goals scored.

“That is what we are striving to do.

“That (Rangers) game is taken in isolation and we will be endeavouring to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Conversation