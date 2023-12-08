Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty

Dundee are still smarting after their 5-0 home defeat to Rangers in November.

The Dark Blues gave up their unbeaten Dens Park record with their poorest display and result of the season.

A strange night where kick-off was delayed due to traffic and then the game was stopped after pyrotechnics in the away end saw Clement enjoy his first away win as Gers boss.

For Dens Park gaffer Tony Docherty, however, that result was a one-off. He wants to keep it that way.

That part of the campaign saw a run of five clean sheets in six games with the Gers defeat sticking out like sore thumb among the shutouts.

And he’s challenged his Dundee side to go to Ibrox and show their true selves.

‘Put on a performance’

“There were extenuating circumstances that night and the results we have had since shows that,” Docherty said.

“We have to make sure that is a result in isolation.

“Every other game we have played this season, there hasn’t been that amount of goals in the games.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves.

“We want to go down there and put on a performance against a really good Rangers team.

“Since the new manager has come in they have been great. He has won six and drawn one.

“He has definitely changed their style of play and we know how difficult it is going to be.

“I know the players in there and they will want to go out and put on a better showing than last time against Rangers.”

‘Striving’

Since that defeat, Dundee have won two, drawn one and lost one of their following four matches as they moved themselves up the Premiership table.

That response has delighted Docherty with only a last-gasp concession at Motherwell last time out denying them nine points from 12.

“The resilience and mentality has been brilliant within the squad and the way they have bounced back has been brilliant,” Docherty added.

“Up to the St Mirren game we had five clean sheets out of six and the only one we didn’t have was against Rangers.

“Since we have come back, including that St Mirren game, we have now scored eight goals in three games.

“It is about getting that balance between the clean sheet and goals scored.

“That is what we are striving to do.

“That (Rangers) game is taken in isolation and we will be endeavouring to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”