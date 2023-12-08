Ian Murray talks bid for top spot in the Championship as Raith Rovers prepare for 3 massive matches in a week

Ian Murray insists winning at all costs is his sole focus as Raith Rovers eye the summit of the Championship.

The Stark’s Park men will leapfrog Dundee United to the top of the table if they can beat third-placed Partick Thistle at home on Friday night.

It would heap pressure on overwhelming title favourites United, who would then have the chance to go back in front against Ayr United on Saturday.

But, despite the growing excitement amongst Raith supporters, Murray is determined not to be distracted ahead of a crucial 24 hours for both clubs.

Rovers are five points ahead of Thistle going into the game and just one point adrift of undefeated United.

He said: “It’s pretty easy to park that side of it [going top].

“We all know that’s the outcome if we win the game, albeit for how long we don’t know.

“But it’s about winning the game.

“And it’s more than that, we’re playing against a really good team, who on the flip side will see it as a chance to close the gap on us.

“I see it as a chance to try to create a gap to that third position.

‘As long as we win’

“And then obviously still creating gaps to fifth, with Dunfermline and Airdrie playing each other the following day.

“We just want to win another home game and play well within that.

“As long as we win on Friday I’ll be quite happy – how we get there I’m not too fussed.”

After the visit of Thistle, Raith travel to face Arbroath on Wednesday night before the trip to face United in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table encounter.

Even if the Tangerines beat Ayr this weekend, there is still the prospect of Rovers heading to Tayside in top spot thanks to their midweek outing.

Murray added: “We’ve got Partick, Arbroath on Wednesday night and then we’re up at Tanandice.

“We could be going there top of the league, but we don’t know yet.

“But we’ve got a chance.”