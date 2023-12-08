Ian Murray talks bid for top spot in the Championship as Raith Rovers prepare for 3 massive matches in a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray talks bid for top spot in the Championship as Raith Rovers prepare for 3 massive matches in a week

The Stark's Park side can leapfrog Dundee United at the summit on Friday night.

By Iain Collin
Raith manager Ian Murray has led Rovers to a great start this season. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray has led Rovers to a great start this season. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray insists winning at all costs is his sole focus as Raith Rovers eye the summit of the Championship.

The Stark’s Park men will leapfrog Dundee United to the top of the table if they can beat third-placed Partick Thistle at home on Friday night.

It would heap pressure on overwhelming title favourites United, who would then have the chance to go back in front against Ayr United on Saturday.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray
Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray. Image: SNS

But, despite the growing excitement amongst Raith supporters, Murray is determined not to be distracted ahead of a crucial 24 hours for both clubs.

Rovers are five points ahead of Thistle going into the game and just one point adrift of undefeated United.

He said: “It’s pretty easy to park that side of it [going top].

“We all know that’s the outcome if we win the game, albeit for how long we don’t know.

“But it’s about winning the game.

“And it’s more than that, we’re playing against a really good team, who on the flip side will see it as a chance to close the gap on us.

“I see it as a chance to try to create a gap to that third position.

‘As long as we win’

“And then obviously still creating gaps to fifth, with Dunfermline and Airdrie playing each other the following day.

“We just want to win another home game and play well within that.

“As long as we win on Friday I’ll be quite happy – how we get there I’m not too fussed.”

After the visit of Thistle, Raith travel to face Arbroath on Wednesday night before the trip to face United in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table encounter.

Even if the Tangerines beat Ayr this weekend, there is still the prospect of Rovers heading to Tayside in top spot thanks to their midweek outing.

Murray added: “We’ve got Partick, Arbroath on Wednesday night and then we’re up at Tanandice.

“We could be going there top of the league, but we don’t know yet.

“But we’ve got a chance.”

