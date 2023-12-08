Roads in Perthshire closed due to flooding after several routes affected in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Roads in Perthshire closed due to flooding after several routes affected in Fife

The region was hit with heavy rain on Thursday into Friday.

By James Simpson
The B954 Alyth to Meigle road is one of the routes impacted by flooding. Image: Google
The B954 Alyth to Meigle road is one of the routes impacted by flooding. Image: Google

Two roads in Perth and Kinross have been closed due to flooding – after a number of routes in Fife were also left under water.

The region was hit with heavy rain on Thursday into Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed on Friday that the B954 Alyth to Meigle road and the C423 New Alyth to Ardler road at Aberbothrie have both been closed due to flooding.

Stagecoach East Scotland also posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say that services in Perth and Kinross may be delayed or cancelled on Friday due to the “extreme” weather conditions.

There is also disruption in Angus due to flooding between Craichie and Muirhead of Lownie.

Several roads in Fife were reported to have been flooded on Thursday night including the A914 near Pitlessie.

Drivers also reported issues on roads in and around St Andrews, Springfield, Dunino and Cowdenbeath.

Flood alerts were issued for the region earlier this week amid a yellow warning for rain.

