Roads in Perthshire closed due to flooding after several routes affected in Fife

Two roads in Perth and Kinross have been closed due to flooding – after a number of routes in Fife were also left under water.

The region was hit with heavy rain on Thursday into Friday.

Perth and Kinross Council confirmed on Friday that the B954 Alyth to Meigle road and the C423 New Alyth to Ardler road at Aberbothrie have both been closed due to flooding.

Stagecoach East Scotland also posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say that services in Perth and Kinross may be delayed or cancelled on Friday due to the “extreme” weather conditions.

There is also disruption in Angus due to flooding between Craichie and Muirhead of Lownie.

Several roads in Fife were reported to have been flooded on Thursday night including the A914 near Pitlessie.

Drivers also reported issues on roads in and around St Andrews, Springfield, Dunino and Cowdenbeath.

Flood alerts were issued for the region earlier this week amid a yellow warning for rain.