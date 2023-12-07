A914 road in Fife closed due to flooding

A road in Fife has been closed due to flooding.

The A914 near to Pitlessie was closed on Thursday evening.

The Met Office issued an 18-hour warning for heavy rain across Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire and Fife.

The warning was put in place from 6am until midnight on Thursday.

As a result of the road closure, Stagecoach has had to divert some of its services.

A post on X said: “The road at Pittlessie is closed due to flooding. All services will divert via Melville Lodges roundabout to and from Cupar omitting Pitlessie, Balmalcolm and Kettlebridge.

“Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”