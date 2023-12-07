St Johnstone striker Chris Kane keen to stay as 6-month contract gets close to ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane keen to stay as 6-month contract gets close to ending

The double-winner scored his first goal of the season to secure three points against St Mirren.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has spent a decade-and-a-half at McDiarmid Park.

And he doesn’t want to leave anytime soon.

The midweek match-winning hero against St Mirren will be out of contract in January, having signed a six-month deal in the summer as he sought to prove his form and fitness in the wake of a long injury battle.

Now, after scoring his first goal of the season, Kane is hopeful that another contract will be offered and agreed.

“My focus is staying fit and playing games, then I’m sure that stuff will take care of itself,” he said.

“As long as I’m playing, I’m happy because I’ve had such a bad time over the past two years.

“Hopefully I don’t get any more injuries and, the more I play, I can crack on.

Chris Kane after scoring his winner against St Mirren.
Chris Kane is keen to sign another contract at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 15 years old. I’m 29 now. I don’t really know anything else.

“It was 10 years since my debut recently.

“I was getting messages saying: ‘How have you lasted 10 years?’

“The manager has told me to stay fit. That’s the main thing.

“If St Johnstone want to give me another contract, I would be delighted.”

Chris Kane tried to replicate last penalty

Kane’s previous goal was scored in a dead rubber at the end of last season when he converted a late spot-kick against Livingston.

The stakes were considerably higher six minutes into injury-time on Wednesday night, though.

“I tried to replicate my last penalty,” said Kane.

“I’m not sure if I’ve mishit it or just not got the height I wanted.

“But luckily I’ve managed to get on the end of the rebound to score.

“I normally score my penalties in training. So you don’t practice rebounds!

“I’m just glad I managed to keep my feet because I was slipping as well.

“It all just happened so quickly. The goalkeeper even got a hand to the rebound.

“But the ball ended up in the back of the net, which is all that matters.”

Kane added: “I went for the ball straight away and Dan (Phillips) gave me it.

“I thought Graham (Carey) would come and ask for it but, fair play to him, he let me take it.

“He’s claiming it as a miss though so I’m sure he’ll want the next one! We’ll see how that goes.”

Ninth in sight for St Johnstone

The goal and win lifted Saints into 10th in the table, giving them an incentive of moving a place higher if they beat Motherwell on Saturday.

“It was a massive game for us and a massive win,” said Kane.

“The boys were all buzzing.

“St Mirren are a good side but we know we can go up against anyone.

“We’re playing better now, creating more chances and being more positive.

“We had loads of the ball too, which is something we maybe don’t normally have.

“The boys were brilliant from start to finish and went right until the end.

“Getting that goal could be massive for our season.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell was at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night. Image: SNS.

“It’s a tight league and always will be.

“Motherwell will be looking to pull away from us and will see it as a massive game too.

“We’ll go with a game-plan and look to win the game.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone celebrated a big win over St Mirren.
3 St Johnstone talking points including Chris Kane's top 10 goals and a changing…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don't think Chris Kane knew I'd had a…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 1 - 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints…
St Johnstone defender James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown opens up on fitness and form struggles and makes…
Craig Levein was pleased with DJ Jaiyesimi against Celtic.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants more of the same against St Mirren from…
DJ Jaiyesimi.
DJ Jaiyesimi confident St Mirren will face transformed St Johnstone as on-loan Charlton man…
Stevie Grieve.
Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
The St Johnstone fitness factor - Craig Levein is right to be glass half-full…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss targets improvement in one key area to boost Premiership…
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and St Johnstone's Matt Smith in action.
St Johnstone give Celtic a big fright but can't hold on to first half…

Conversation