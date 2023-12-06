St Johnstone 1 – 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints go up to 10th in the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 1 – 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints go up to 10th in the table

The substitute scored a dramatic winner with a rebound from a penalty that was saved.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.

The biggest moment of St Johnstone’s season arrived when it was least expected.

With December dazzle conspicuous by its absence in a game that had 0-0 written all over it, the Perth side scored a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time.

Three-and-a-half minutes had been played of the four added on to the 90 when Liam Gordon was fouled in the box by Charles Dunne.

Up stepped Chris Kane, whose penalty was saved by Zach Hemming.

The St Mirren goalkeeper even got a hand to the rebound but he couldn’t keep it out and Saints had their second win under Craig Levein that lifted them above Aberdeen into 10th in the table and on the same points total as the side they face next, Motherwell.

This is a revival built on solid foundations.

One change

Levein made just one change to his starting line-up following the weekend defeat to Celtic.

In came Tony Gallacher for his first start since the opening day of the league campaign, replacing Dara Costelloe at left wing-back.

After just 10 minutes, however, Levein was forced into another alteration.

Max Kucheriavyi was unable to continue having collided heavily with Scott Tanser a few minutes earlier and Sven Sprangler was the substitute who took his place.

St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi had to go off early.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm early in the contest and it wasn’t until the 19th minute that a shot was struck at goal.

Matt Smith was the man who hit it after St Mirren only half-cleared a dangerous Gallacher cross.

But the Welsh international’s effort flew over the bar.

Midway through the half a moment of Dan Phillips carelessness nearly cost his team dearly.

He made a mess of moving the ball on at the edge of the box, was robbed by Jonah Ayunga and it required a perfectly timed Sprangler sliding tackle to prevent an almost certain St Mirren goal, with a subsequent Lewis Jamieson shot looping over the bar.

On the half-hour mark Phillips did get successfully Saints on the attack from deep in their own half and at the end of a nicely constructed move, Smith volleyed a Graham Carey cross straight into the arms of Hemming.

A bit less or a bit more on the finish and it would have been 1-0 to the hosts.

Carey had a shot himself soon after but his 25-yarder was also an easy one for Hemming to gather and the same was the case with a stoppage time free-kick from an inviting position on the edge of the box.

A goalless first half was followed by a glaring miss from St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie two minutes after the restart.

The Saints central defenders were caught ball watching when Mark O’Hara crossed from the right.

It resulted in a Kiltie free header inside the six yard box which he neither got the necessary power nor angle on to get it past Dimitar Mitov.

Seconds later Carey beat his man on the right and sent over a dangerous low cross that Gallacher came closest to connecting with.

Kane’s introduction

DJ Jaiyesimi was struggling to get Saints up the pitch in second half and it was no surprise that Levein swapped him for Kane just after the hour.

Mitov hadn’t been required to make many saves but he produced an acrobatic one on 71 minutes to tip a long-range Dunne shot over.

A minute later St Mirren were cursing another glorious opportunity squandered.

Luke Robinson was dispossessed by Toyosi Olusanya whose half shot, half cross arrived at Mikeal Mandron.

With it easier to score than miss, the substitute smashed his effort off the post.

The mistakes were contagious.

At the other end, Alex Gogic let the ball get under his feet but Kane couldn’t capitalise and dragged his left foot shot on the angle wide.

He capitalised in stoppage time, though.

Kane has scored some very important goals for St Johnstone but this rebound effort from a saved penalty – his first of the season – was one of the most important.

Saints’ star man

Dan Phillips. Apart from his mistake in the first half, Phillips’ passing was top class.

Dan Phillips.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 7, Brown 6.5, Gallacher 6.5, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Carey 7.5, Jaiyesimi 6 (Kane, 62), Kucheriavyi (Sprangler, 10), Robinson 6.5, Smith 7, Phillips 8. Subs not used – Richards, May, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Turner-Cooke, Costelloe, Franczak.

Conversation