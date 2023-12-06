St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don’t think Chris Kane knew I’d had a heart attack 5 years ago!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don’t think Chris Kane knew I’d had a heart attack 5 years ago!

The Perth manager was taken on an injury-time emotional rollercoaster.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane gave Craig Levein his biggest adrenaline rush since he returned to the dugout.

But it would have been a different story if he hadn’t tucked away the rebound from his injury-time penalty that was saved.

“I don’t think he knows I had a heart attack five years ago!” Levein joked after Saints’ dramatic 1-0 victory over St Mirren.

“Honestly, just put the ball in the net, you know what I mean!

“But all credit to him.

“He stepped up and took the penalty and then put the rebound in.”

St Johnstone’s Chris Kane (right) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

He added: “It’s a drug.

“I’ve gone from down here to up there in a quick space of time.

“There’s something intoxicating about it.

“I honestly didn’t know Chris was going to take it – I thought it was going to be Graham (Carey).

“The last thing I’d have wanted was a dispute who was on it.

“Graham was a good team-mate in that situation and didn’t create any hassle.

“Obviously Kano has been practicing that one!”

Moving up the table

The game was drifting towards a 0-0, with the two teams cancelling each other out for most of the contest.

But Liam Gordon was fouled three-and-a-half minutes into stoppage time and Saints are now 10th in the table.

“I thought it was fairly scrappy match at times,” said Levein.

“It was a bit bitty.

“In spells we had a wee bit of control in the game then it would fall away and St Mirren put us under pressure and our goalkeeper had to make a few good saves.

“But in general I thought our defending was excellent.

“The important thing is we won the match.

“I had been talking about there had been improvement in our previous two matches and our players had been working really hard and were beginning to take on board the stuff we had been talking about.

“But we needed evidence. That’s all we could get today, three points. I was pleased with it.

“The biggest evidence of improvement is points.

“We just want to put a run together now and the next game against Motherwell becomes hugely important.

“We’ll see who’s available and then go and try to win another one.”

