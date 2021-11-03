Dundee council leader has ‘no regrets’ about cancelling fireworks as money spent on Christmas instead

An error occurred. Please try again.

The leader of Dundee City Council says there are no regrets around calling off the city’s fireworks displays early – and insists locals will see the benefit at Christmas instead.

The local authority made a decision back in March to cancel official events at Baxter Park and Lochee Park due to ongoing concerns about Covid-19, despite Bonfire Night being more than seven months away.

It means there will be no formal displays held in Dundee for a second year running to the pandemic.

Highland Council’s event in Inverness is understood to be the only official fireworks display organised by a local authority to be going ahead this year in Scotland.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, says officials “made the right call at the right time” and that a December full of festive activities will make up for it.

He said: “It takes months of preparation and procurement before we get to the stage of holding a fireworks display. We made the right call, at the right time for good reason so absolutely no regrets.

“Looking at the situation with Covid at the time, we had to make a judgement, months in advance. If we waited longer to make the call, it would have been too late to organise anyway.

“We have, however, put the money saved to good use and people seem to love our plans for Christmas.

‘Instead of fireworks we have a month-long series of events’

“We’ve received incredible feedback on the expansion of Christmas events, including an ice rink, big wheel and other fun activities, something I’ve long advocated.

“So, instead of the 15 minutes of spectacular fireworks, we now have a month-long series of events to celebrate Christmas. I don’t think that’s a bad result for the city.”

Despite a lack of official events in Tayside and Fife, some community displays are taking place across the region.

It comes as new rules mean it is now illegal to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm in Scotland.

This does not include November 5, when they can be let off until midnight.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to host private firework displays and not to attack crews.

Last year’s bonfire night saw 12 attacks on firefighters, who responded to 1,100 calls within an eight-hour period on November 5.

Councillor Kevin Cordell, convener of community safety and public protection at Dundee City Council, said: “Not all fireworks are suitable for private use and can be hugely damaging and distressing for pets and wild animals due to their loud and sudden noise.

Attending unofficial bonfires can cost life-saving minutes in attending other emergencies

“I would also remind folk it is now illegal for the general public to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm.

“This is an important step forward in tackling the misuse of fireworks.

“We should also be mindful of our emergency services. This time of year is one of the busiest for fire crews and attending unofficial bonfires can cost life-saving minutes in attending other emergencies.”