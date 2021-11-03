Inspirational young Fife women hailed in annual 30 Under 30 list

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inspirational young women and girls in Fife have been named in a ’30 Under 30′ list highlighting success stories across the country.

The list is compiled annually by the YWCA Scotland – The Young Women’s Movement — and is now in its sixth year.

It is designed to showcase the achievements of women and provide role models to youngsters in Scotland.

Katie, 13, among inspirational Fifers

The four Fifers include 13-year-old swimmer Katie Pake, who aged 10, went through rotationplasty as a result of bone cancer.

She is an ambassador for local charity LoveOliver, and has also supported Cancer Research UK and Scottish Swimming.

She described her nomination as “amazing”.

She said: “I am only 13. I have a disability (leg amputation) as a result of cancer but this hasn’t stopped me setting goals.

“Being a nominee recognises the work I do for children and young people. I am very honoured and inspired by this recognition.”

Another Fifer included is 30-year-old Katie Potton, a midwife who specialises in increasing access to specialist perinatal mental health services.

Her focus is on women’s health and promoting trauma informed care within health services.

Also named from the Kingdom is Kelly Given, the workforce coordinator for the Covid-19 mass vaccination programme at NHS Lothian.

Ms Given, who is autistic, is the co-chair of the NHS Lothian disabled employee network where she is working to rewrite staff resources on autism and neurodivergence.

Bid to raise awareness of autism symptoms

She said: “My journey has been incredibly difficult and finally getting my diagnosis [of autism] has turned my life around.

“I am so grateful to the Young Women’s Movement for this recognition and for bringing awareness to the reality for autistic women and girls across Scotland who are being let down by a system that is both shrouded in patriarchy and not fit for purpose.

I hope that by using my lived experience and the new found platforms that I have, I can influence both the decision makers to do better and those like me to demand answers for themselves.”

Her work in third sector leadership, equality, and human rights policy delivery saw her named on the Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 list for 2021.

Rachel-Jane Morrison 28, who describes herself as a “fiercely proud Fifer”, has also made the list.

She works hard to better the lives of people, primarily women and youngsters, through theatre.

She is the lead artist and developer of Young Quines in partnership with Stellar Quines and is a tutor within custodial settings, as well as a drama practitioner for council services.

List is ‘highlight of the year’ for YWCA

Dr Patrycja Kupiec, chief executive of YWCA Scotland – The Young Women’s Movement, said the organisation’s annual Status of Young Women in Scotland research backs up the need for the list.

She said it repeatedly highlights young women’s desire to be introduced to role models from all walks of life, especially more young women like them.

“The publication of our 30 Under 30 list is an absolute highlight of the year for our organisation,” she said.

“And this year it feels even more relevant than ever as we all so desperately need inspiration and positivity after the chaos and sadness of the last 18 months.

THE BEST MONTH OF THE YEAR IS HERE! Our 30 Under 30 2021 list has just dropped over on our blog. Be prepared to be blown away, inspired and in awe of these incredible women. We'll be posting a blog every day for you to get to know our nominees!https://t.co/oh1lZ7qtAm pic.twitter.com/80DsgF24VY — YWCA Scotland (@youngwomenscot) November 1, 2021

“This list delivers it and then some. We are so honoured to share the stories of 30 amazing young women from Scotland or living in Scotland with everyone, and we hope they will inspire you as much as they continue to inspire us in our fight for more equal society.

“Scotland’s young women are truly making waves across all sectors, and we’re here to shout about it.”