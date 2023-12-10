Jim McIntyre gives update on Ricky Little as Arbroath boss points to ‘small details’ in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jim McIntyre gives update on Ricky Little as Arbroath boss points to ‘small details’ in defeat

The new manager took the positives from the 2-1 defeat to Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Jim McIntyre took charge of Arbroath for the first time. Image: SNS.
Jim McIntyre expects to be without Arbroath defender Ricky Little for at least a couple of weeks.

The Smokies stalwart lasted just 19 minutes in his first start since returning from injury and the extent of the damage to his ankle should become clearer in the coming days.

It leaves the new Arbroath manager with a selection ahead of a quick turnaround as his side host Raith Rovers at Gayfield Park on Wednesday night.

“In Ricky Little we’ve lost another player,” said McIntyre. “We only have four natural defenders at the club, that’s going to test us big-time now we’ve only got three.

“We’ve not got our troubles to seek on that point, there’s not much we can do until the window.

Arbroath’s Ricky Little came off injured against Morton. Image: SNS.

“Ricky is getting assessed, his ankle is pretty swollen. He’ll be out, I’d imagine, for a few weeks at least. Until we get reports back, we really don’t know a time frame.”

Jim McIntyre on ‘brutal’ Arbroath conditions

Without the experienced defender, Arbroath went on to lose 2-1 to bottom-placed Morton in a game that had little quality in testing conditions. – and the Arbroath boss pointed to the fine margins that decided the game.

David Gold equalised by finishing off an excellent move around the hour mark to cancel out Lewis McGrattan’s clinical opener, seconds after a gilt-edged chance for Jay Bird.

The game was won when George Oakley applied a quality finish following a long throw into the box.

“I thought it was quite an even match,” added McIntyre. “The conditions were pretty brutal for both sides, trying to play percentages in those conditions is difficult.

“The application and attitude were really good. We made two really good chances in the first half, we don’t take them and they took theirs.

“That was the story of the first half, we were disappointed to go in 1-0 down.

“We had a great chance from the corner, big [Aaron Steele] has got to score there. Jay Bird has also been very clever to get into a great area, that’s got to end up in the back of the net.

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

“But I was pleased with what they were trying to do in really trying conditions. It’s just disappointing that we haven’t picked up a point.

“We scored a really good goal, trying to move it into feet. We needed to be more clinical with the other ones to give us a chance of winning the game.

“Small details have lost us the game. I’ve had only one training session with the lads since I came in.

“I’ve got a really honest group of players who try to do the right things. They need to get used to me, I need to get used to them.”

Conversation