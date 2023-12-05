Best pictures from Perth pupils’ South Inch Santa Ran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perth pupils’ South Inch Santa Ran

Pupils from Inch View Primary showed off Santa hats and a clean pair of heels as they raced round the South Inch to raise funds for the school

Inch View primary pupils in Santa hats running on Perth's South Inch
And they're off: Inch View Primary pupils on their Santa run around the South Inch, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
By Morag Lindsay

Pupils from a Perth primary school left their classrooms behind for an exhilarating gallop around the City’s South Inch

The Inch View Primary Santa run brought hundreds of youngsters outdoors for a fun-packed day of fundraising.

Younger pupils completed their circuit of the South Inch on Friday morning, followed by the older ones in the afternoon.

Youngsters were encouraged to wear fancy dress and Santa hats for the outing.

Around 400 pupils took part.

The event was held to raise funds for school trips and other activities.

Inch View Primary and Nursery is based at Glenearn Road, Perth, and is part of the wider Glenearn Community Campus.

Three Inch View primary pupils giving thumbs up to camera
Happy faces among the Inch View runners. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Large group of Inch View primary pupils setting off on their run
Bags of energy at the start line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Young girl in wheelchair on Inch View primary Santa run
Every pupil did their bit for the Inch View Primary fundraising effort. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Two girls running and chatting on the Inch View primary Santa run
Encouraging words. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Group of children, one in Grinch costume on the Inch View primary Santa run
Even the Grinch got in on the action at Perth’s Inch View primary Santa run. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Little boy running carrying elf on the shelf on the Inch View primary Santa run
That elf on the shelf gets everywhere. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Three kids on Inch View primary Santa run
More pupils on the Inch View primary Santa run on Perth’s South Inch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
Two girls, arms around each other's shoulders giving a victory salute
Delight at the finish line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Group of children smiling and giving thumbs up
All fun and games on the Inch View primary Santa run in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Two girls, one with tinsel around her shoulders
The young runners sparkled on a frosty morning. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Group of P3 pupils in their classroom
Primary 3 pupils completed the challenge in the morning. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
P1 youngsters in the school gym after completing the Inch View primary Santa run
The P1 youngsters did their bit too. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Group of P2 pupils in Santa hats and reindeer antlers
P2 pupils in the classroom after their Santa run. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Small group of nursery pupils waving to camera
And not forgetting the nursery class. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

