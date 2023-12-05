Best pictures from Perth pupils’ South Inch Santa Ran

Pupils from a Perth primary school left their classrooms behind for an exhilarating gallop around the City’s South Inch

The Inch View Primary Santa run brought hundreds of youngsters outdoors for a fun-packed day of fundraising.

Younger pupils completed their circuit of the South Inch on Friday morning, followed by the older ones in the afternoon.

Youngsters were encouraged to wear fancy dress and Santa hats for the outing.

Around 400 pupils took part.

The event was held to raise funds for school trips and other activities.

Inch View Primary and Nursery is based at Glenearn Road, Perth, and is part of the wider Glenearn Community Campus.