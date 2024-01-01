Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel where 3 people died fears no one will ever be held responsible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel where 3 people died fears no one will ever be held responsible

Karen Kennedy says the blaze continues to have an impact, one year on.

By Lindsey Hamilton
New County Hotel Fire
Karen Kennedy outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The manager of a Perth hotel where three people and a dog died in a fire a year ago fears no one will ever be held responsible for the tragedy.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh, died in the January 2 blaze, along with Donna’s dog Joey.

Police and the fire service say an investigation is still ongoing.

The blaze came just weeks after fire officials, independent consultants and Perth and Kinross Council had all raised safety fears about the hotel.

Karen Kennedy, who was the general manager of the hotel at the time, also claimed she had repeatedly tried to raise similar concerns with owner Rashid Hussain, who has since died through illness.

Manager believes faulty wiring linked to New County Hotel fire

Karen told The Courier: “I am extremely concerned that with Rashid Hussain’s death, no one will be held to account for the fire.”

Karen says that, in line with safety inspection reports relating to the hotel, she believes the fire may be linked to faulty electrical wiring.

She said: “I was always flagging up my concerns about that to Rashid.

“My worries centred around fire safety and security in the hotel.

“I said we needed a plumber and electrician urgently but nothing was ever done to make improvements.

Emergency crews at the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Rashid was the one who held the purse strings, the only person who had the power to order and pay for improvements to the hotel.

“I would voice my fears to him but I couldn’t do anything to implement improvements.”

Mr Hussain was the sole director of Perth Hospitality Ltd, which ran the New County Hotel – though the building was owned by Edwin Hotels Limited, another firm run by the businessman.

Mr Hussain never responded to repeated approaches for comment by The Courier over the safety claims, but he told The Times in January that he had not been involved in the day-to-day running of hotel operations and that many of the claims were “untrue”.

Karen added: “The investigation is still going on.

“I understand these things take a while but I think that everyone involved, from the families of the deceased to hotel guests that night and hotel staff, now need some answers.

Karen, left, and other staff members hold a minute’s silence outside the hotel in the days after the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I would like to see the investigation proceed a bit quicker than it is now to give us all the answers we need.

“Everyone affected definitely needs more feedback than we are getting so far.

“I believe the police know the cause of the fire and we need them to tell us.”

Karen says the fire has taken a massive toll on her.

‘New County Hotel fire has really affected me badly’

She said: “Immediately after the fire, there was little or no support for myself and other members of staff from Rashid Hussain.

“The fire has really affected me badly – the fact that people died, and my own worry that I could have done more.

“I haven’t been able to work since and I know other former members of staff also still have nightmares about what happened.

Forensics officers at the scene of the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I still have things in the hotel I need to get out but I haven’t been allowed back in.

“Police are still interviewing staff and we are doing all we can to help, but I wish things could move a little quicker.”

Police Scotland confirmed in December that a team of 13 officers remains dedicated to the investigation into the fire.

