Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel where 3 people died fears no one will ever be held responsible

The manager of a Perth hotel where three people and a dog died in a fire a year ago fears no one will ever be held responsible for the tragedy.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh, died in the January 2 blaze, along with Donna’s dog Joey.

Police and the fire service say an investigation is still ongoing.

The blaze came just weeks after fire officials, independent consultants and Perth and Kinross Council had all raised safety fears about the hotel.

Karen Kennedy, who was the general manager of the hotel at the time, also claimed she had repeatedly tried to raise similar concerns with owner Rashid Hussain, who has since died through illness.

Manager believes faulty wiring linked to New County Hotel fire

Karen told The Courier: “I am extremely concerned that with Rashid Hussain’s death, no one will be held to account for the fire.”

Karen says that, in line with safety inspection reports relating to the hotel, she believes the fire may be linked to faulty electrical wiring.

She said: “I was always flagging up my concerns about that to Rashid.

“My worries centred around fire safety and security in the hotel.

“I said we needed a plumber and electrician urgently but nothing was ever done to make improvements.

“Rashid was the one who held the purse strings, the only person who had the power to order and pay for improvements to the hotel.

“I would voice my fears to him but I couldn’t do anything to implement improvements.”

Mr Hussain was the sole director of Perth Hospitality Ltd, which ran the New County Hotel – though the building was owned by Edwin Hotels Limited, another firm run by the businessman.

Mr Hussain never responded to repeated approaches for comment by The Courier over the safety claims, but he told The Times in January that he had not been involved in the day-to-day running of hotel operations and that many of the claims were “untrue”.

Karen added: “The investigation is still going on.

“I understand these things take a while but I think that everyone involved, from the families of the deceased to hotel guests that night and hotel staff, now need some answers.

“I would like to see the investigation proceed a bit quicker than it is now to give us all the answers we need.

“Everyone affected definitely needs more feedback than we are getting so far.

“I believe the police know the cause of the fire and we need them to tell us.”

Karen says the fire has taken a massive toll on her.

‘New County Hotel fire has really affected me badly’

She said: “Immediately after the fire, there was little or no support for myself and other members of staff from Rashid Hussain.

“The fire has really affected me badly – the fact that people died, and my own worry that I could have done more.

“I haven’t been able to work since and I know other former members of staff also still have nightmares about what happened.

“I still have things in the hotel I need to get out but I haven’t been allowed back in.

“Police are still interviewing staff and we are doing all we can to help, but I wish things could move a little quicker.”

Police Scotland confirmed in December that a team of 13 officers remains dedicated to the investigation into the fire.