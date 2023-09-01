EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Perth hotel where three people lost their lives in fire has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Perth hotel where three people lost their lives in fire has died

Rashid Hussain's death comes eight months after the fatal fire which claimed the lives of Donna Janse Van Rensburg, Sharon McLean and Keith Russell.

Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Lindsey Hamilton and Lindsay Bruce

The owner of a Perth hotel where three people lost their lives in a fire has died.

Rashid Hussain – who owned the New County Hotel – died in hospital in London last month.

His death from natural causes aged 59 comes eight months after the January 2 blaze which claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh.

Answers are still being sought for the cause of the fire, which also claimed the life of Donna’s dog Joey.

It’s understood Mr Hussain died in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in London on August 12, with a funeral service taking place three days later at Central Mosque and Islamic Centre, also known as Regent’s Park Mosque.

He was buried the same day at a cemetery in the London Borough of Hounslow.

Business linked to hotel liquidated

Earlier this week we revealed a company owned by Mr Hussain and linked to the hotel, Perth Hospitality Limited, is being liquidated over an unpaid energy bill.

The business was taken to court in Leeds by Engie Power Limited in May.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the death of a man in a hospital in London on Saturday, 12 August, 2023.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

A spokesperson for A S Accountants in Wembley, who acted for Mr Hussain, added: “I can confirm that Rashid Hussain passed away in St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on August 12.”

Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell all died in the fire. Images: Police Scotland.

Multiple business associates of Mr Hussain confirmed they had been made aware of his death.

While the cause of the New County Hotel fire has not been confirmed – with an investigation ongoing – independent consultants, the fire service and Perth and Kinross Council had all raised health and safety concerns in the weeks prior to the tragedy.

Health and safety warnings

In the days following the blaze, we exclusively revealed concerns over health and safety at the hotel.

We obtained a fire safety audit ordered three weeks before the fire which called for 21 improvements to be carried out.

Emergency services at scene of New County Hotel fire.

The report by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said existing fire safety arrangements were not considered appropriate.

It also revealed issues with emergency lighting, fire doors and escape routes at the County Place hotel, with Mr Hussain not responding to requests for comment at the time.