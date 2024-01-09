St Johnstone snap up Israeli internationalist David Keltjens

St Johnstone have signed Israel internationalist David Keltjens as Craig Levein continues to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

The versatile Israeli has agreed a deal until the end of the campaign, subject to international clearance, and will join the Saints squad when they return to training on Thursday.

Keltjens is listed primarily as a central defensive midfielder, but also has playing time at centre back and right back in the Israeli top flight.

The six-times-capped star becomes Saints’ third signing of the January window, following Swedish striker Benjamin Kimpioka and former Dundee United kid Kerr Smith, who has arrived on loan from Aston Villa.

Keltjens has been without a club since leaving Hapoel Tel Aviv in August after a one-season stay.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire playing career in his homeland, starting out with Beitar Jerusalem before moving to Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2019.

Keltjens’ countryman Guy Melamed was a hit at McDiarmid Park in 2020/21, scoring seven goals in Saints’ double-winning season before returning to his homeland.