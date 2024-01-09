St Johnstone snap up Israeli internationalist David Keltjens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone snap up Israeli internationalist David Keltjens

The 28-year-old defender was most recently with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

By Sean Hamilton
Israeli star David Keltjens at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA.
Israeli star David Keltjens at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA.

St Johnstone have signed Israel internationalist David Keltjens as Craig Levein continues to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

The versatile Israeli has agreed a deal until the end of the campaign, subject to international clearance, and will join the Saints squad when they return to training on Thursday.

Keltjens is listed primarily as a central defensive midfielder, but also has playing time at centre back and right back in the Israeli top flight.

David Keltjens signs up at St Johnstone alongside manager Craig Levein. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

The six-times-capped star becomes Saints’ third signing of the January window, following Swedish striker Benjamin Kimpioka and former Dundee United kid Kerr Smith, who has arrived on loan from Aston Villa.

Keltjens has been without a club since leaving Hapoel Tel Aviv in August after a one-season stay.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire playing career in his homeland, starting out with Beitar Jerusalem before moving to Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2019.

Keltjens’ countryman Guy Melamed was a hit at McDiarmid Park in 2020/21, scoring seven goals in Saints’ double-winning season before returning to his homeland.

