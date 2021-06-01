Guy Melamed leaving St Johnstone as Perth club confirm three departures

Guy Melamed’s future lies away from St Johnstone after the Perth club confirmed they are no longer negotiating a new contract with the striker.

The Israeli, who scored seven goals for Saints after breaking into Callum Davidson’s team at the start of 2021, has been listed as one of three players who have been released.

Betfred Cup hero Craig Conway and young striker John Robertson are the other two.

Melamed had been offered a new deal but it would appear that is no longer on the table.

Scott Tanser, who shares the same agent as Melamed and also had fresh terms put to him a few months ago, is still involved in negotiations.

Saints are hopeful he may yet remain in Perth and the same is true of Michael O’Halloran.

The loan deals of Glenn Middleton and James Brown have now officially run down, while Saints have released five young players, Olly Hamilton the highest profile of them.

Manager Davidson would like to bring both Middleton and Brown back next season.

The latter could prove to be a more straightforward deal to conclude as he is now a free agent.

Middleton has two years left on his contract with Rangers and had an eye-catching end to the season with his stunning Scottish Cup semi-final goal and an excellent performance in the final a couple of weeks later.

🆕 | Squad update. We'd like to thank everyone who played a part in the remarkable achievements of winning the League Cup, Scottish Cup, and qualifying for European football.#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 1, 2021

Davidson said: “The squad gave the football club 100% and that’s why we won the cup double and qualified for Europe.

“I’d like to thank them all as they were very professional and a pleasure to manage. I wish them the very best of luck in the future.

“As a manager you need to make difficult decisions but it is part of the job.

“We will now focus on trying to bring in one or two new players for the start of the season. We are also in discussions to bring James Brown back. We are all working very hard on a number of things in the background and we’ll keep our supporters updated.”