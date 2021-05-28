Michael O’Halloran set for new St Johnstone deal – but Craig Conway leaves McDiarmid Park

Michael O’Halloran is closing in on a new deal with St Johnstone.

The Perth winger, who had been linked with a summer switch to St Mirren, is the latest in a line of players being tied down by cup double-winning boss Callum Davidson.

But veteran attacker Craig Conway, 35, is leaving McDiarmid Park after helping steer Saints into Europe and claiming an historic Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup triumph.

The one-time Dundee United, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers wide man was lured north from Salford City and clocked-up 35 appearances, weighing in with four goals.

Confirming his departure, Davidson said: “Craig has been an excellent servant for me.

“He added that little bit of quality that I was looking for last summer.

“I think now is the time for Craig to move on but he leaves with a big ‘thank you’ from me for what he has helped us achieve.

“I spoke with Craig before the cup final with Hibs but I knew his attitude would be spot-on, whether or not he got on the pitch.”

O’Halloran, Scott Tanser and James Brown

Davidson is confident O’Halloran will extend his second stay with Saints.

And he is trying to thrash out deals for English wingbacks Scott Tanser and loan star James Brown, who has been released by Millwall.

O’Halloran returned to McDiarmid Park two years ago after injury plagued spells with Rangers and Melbourne City.

The pacy attacker, who came off the bench in the Scottish Cup win over Hibs, clocked up more than 30 appearances last term, scoring two goals.

He is one of three Perth players to have netted two Scottish Cup winners’ medals, along with Stevie May and David Wotherspoon.

In recent weeks, boss Davidson has extended deals for May, Liam Gordon, Craig Bryson, Murray Davidson, Callum Booth, Liam Craig, Elliott Parish and Charlie Gilmour.

He said: “Hopefully we will get Michael sorted out. I’ll be delighted to get that over the line.

“He had a little dip at one stage of the season but came back really strongly.

“He helped us with what we achieved and all credit to him.

“We are also in negotiations with James and Scott.

“I said all along we would have to be patient but we are getting there.”