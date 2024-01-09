St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen’s Park boss

Double-winning St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson has signed up as new head coach of Queen’s Park.

The former Perth player, coach and manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Spiders, who currently sit ninth in the Championship.

Davidson is tasked initially with leading his new side to safety in the second tier – but their long-term ambitions are grander.

Under another former Saints boss in Owen Coyle, the Glasgow South-siders fought their way to the brink of promotion to the Premiership last season.

They ultimately lost out to Dundee in an astonishing, eight-goal, winner-takes-all title decider, then crashed out of the play-offs to Partick Thistle.

This season has been tougher, with Coyle’s successor Robin Veldman struggling to arrest a dramatic slump that followed a strong opening to the campaign.

Davidson, who will be assisted by fellow Saints legend Liam Craig, will now take up the mantle – and he is inspired by the big thinking of his new bosses.

He said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such an illustrious history.

“I am impressed with the plans that Queen’s Park have for the future and am looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working with the players.”

Queen’s Park president David Hunter said: “I am delighted to bring someone of Callum’s experience to Queen’s Park. He had a distinguished playing career, won two major trophies as a manager and he is the perfect choice to lead our club going forward.

“I would also like to thank Paul Nuijten and the coaching staff for the job they have carried out with the first team squad in recent weeks. Paul will assist Callum with the first team squad and both Charley King and Tam O’Ware will return to their important roles at the club.”

Davidson famously led St Johnstone to an unprecedented domestic cup double triumph in 2020/21.

Since leaving Saints he has been linked with returns to management at Dundee, Ross County and Bristol Rovers.