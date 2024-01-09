St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen’s Park boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen’s Park boss

The McDiarmid Park double-winner is taken with the Glasgow club's ambitious plans for the future - and will be assisted by Liam Craig.

By Sean Hamilton
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS
Double-winning St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson has signed up as new head coach of Queen’s Park.

The former Perth player, coach and manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Spiders, who currently sit ninth in the Championship.

Davidson is tasked initially with leading his new side to safety in the second tier – but their long-term ambitions are grander.

Under another former Saints boss in Owen Coyle, the Glasgow South-siders fought their way to the brink of promotion to the Premiership last season.

Callum Davidson has been appointed head coach at Queen’s Park. Image: Queen’s Park FC

They ultimately lost out to Dundee in an astonishing, eight-goal, winner-takes-all title decider, then crashed out of the play-offs to Partick Thistle.

This season has been tougher, with Coyle’s successor Robin Veldman struggling to arrest a dramatic slump that followed a strong opening to the campaign.

Davidson, who will be assisted by fellow Saints legend Liam Craig, will now take up the mantle – and he is inspired by the big thinking of his new bosses.

He said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such an illustrious history.

“I am impressed with the plans that Queen’s Park have for the future and am looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working with the players.”

Callum Davidson (left) with his Queen’s Park assistant Liam Craig at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

Queen’s Park president David Hunter said: “I am delighted to bring someone of Callum’s experience to Queen’s Park. He had a distinguished playing career, won two major trophies as a manager and he is the perfect choice to lead our club going forward.

“I would also like to thank Paul Nuijten and the coaching staff for the job they have carried out with the first team squad in recent weeks. Paul will assist Callum with the first team squad and both Charley King and Tam O’Ware will return to their important roles at the club.”

Davidson famously led St Johnstone to an unprecedented domestic cup double triumph in 2020/21.

Since leaving Saints he has been linked with returns to management at Dundee, Ross County and Bristol Rovers.

