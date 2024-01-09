Search for girl, 13, reported missing from Leven

Police have launched a search for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Fife.

Sofia Mullan was last seen in Leven on Monday evening.

Officers have now launched an appeal for help in finding her.

Sofia is described as being 5ft 4in in height, with red or auburn hair, and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a green padded coat with a hood and black leggings, and was carrying a cream bag.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.