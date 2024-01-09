Kirkcaldy hotel giving away free wedding worth £5k

A Kirkcaldy hotel is giving away a free wedding worth £5,000.

The Dean Park Hotel has launched a competition, where the winners will be able to host their wedding at the Chapel Level venue.

The package will mean the winners have access to two lounges, with a ceremony, a meal for 60 guests and post-meal entertainment all included.

Deputy manager Dawn Cruickshank said: “Times are tough, I think everyone is really struggling.

“I came up with the idea to give someone a free wedding. That’s genuinely what it is.

“It’s a full-blown, free wedding where you just have to turn up with a dress and partner in tow and be married.”

How to apply for free wedding at Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy

Couples can apply for the free wedding by emailing the hotel – which received a 2023 Travellers’ Choice award from Tripadvisor.

Dawn said: “What we’re looking for is a story.

“Instead of giving it away to any Tom, Dick or Harry, they need to come up with something that has happened to them, good or bad.

“We’ve had a mixture of stories so far. We’re going to read through them, myself and my events co-ordinator, and we will then pick a lucky winner.

“All you have to do is send an email. Just tell us why you think you deserve to win this wedding.”

The winner will be announced at the hotel’s wedding fair on January 28.

Dawn says the hotel has seen an influx of entries to the wedding giveaway after a Glenrothes hotel cancelled weddings at the weekend.

She said: “Given what’s just happened with the Gilvenbank Hotel we have received a lot.

“We had no idea that that was going to go on.

“We were just looking for a couple who may have been going through tough times, we were never expecting that announcement.

“It’s blown up since then.”

‘Horrible circumstances’ over Glenrothes hotel cancellations

She added: “We do have a few spaces this year and have had a couple of inquiries from couples who were having Gilvenbank weddings.

“We put out a post on Facebook saying that we’re more than willing to match any quote as best we can.

“It’s horrible circumstances and I can’t imagine what any couple is going through. It’s so stressful.

“Where we have any space, we will try to fit anybody in.”