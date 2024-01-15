St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopes Luke Robinson can pick up where he left off if he returns from Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hopes Luke Robinson can pick up where he left off if he returns from Wigan

The versatile defender impressed before being recalled by Shaun Maloney.

By Eric Nicolson
Wigan defender Luke Robinson is set for a St Johnstone return.
Wigan defender Luke Robinson is set for a St Johnstone return. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein hopes to welcome Wigan defender Luke Robinson back into his St Johnstone squad this week.

The 22-year-old was recalled by Latics boss, Shaun Maloney, at the start of the month on the back of an excellent first half of the season at McDiarmid Park.

Robinson came off the bench for 15 minutes of a New Year’s Day clash with Barnsley but hasn’t featured since.

And Maloney recently recruited Liverpool left-back, Luke Chambers, on loan.

That has opened the door for Robinson’s return to Perth, with Levein hoping that the former Scotland youth international can quickly get back into his old routine.

Luke Robinson in action.
Luke Robinson in action against Livingston. Image: SNS.

“Luke was improving,” said the Saints manager. “And it will be about whether he can get going again and start where he left off.

“That would be my hope anyway.

“Luke was one of our most consistent players and, for a young lad, that’s good.

“Not only did he have a level of consistency, he played for us at left wing-back and at left centre-back in a three.

“He covers two positions for us and has done both of those without any noticeable stress at all.

“He does his job efficiently and he’s a good kid.

“I really like him as a guy and as a player. I’m sure he is going to get better.”

Kerr Smith’s strengths

Levein has secured three January signings so far, one of those being former Dundee United defender, Kerr Smith, on loan from Aston Villa.

“I see Kerr as a centre-back,” he said. “I think we needed a different type of one.

“I had obviously seen Kerr at Dundee United and he has other strengths he can help us with.

Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“This is his first loan. He has to prove himself on the training ground.

“When he gets an opportunity to go in the team, he needs to play well because we have been playing fairly well defensively.

“Kerr still has a considerable amount of growing to do, not so much up the way. A year or two from now, he will be a unit.”

More from St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: 'I love getting my…
Liam Gordon was impressed by Rhys McCabe.
Liam Gordon recalls Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe's brief spell with St Johnstone
St Johnstone ace Ryan McGowan shared chicken pox picture on Instagram.
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan shares graphic pictures after 'worst chicken pox imaginable'
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has discussed his time out of football after returning to the game with Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson on recovering from St Johnstone heartache, taking Queen's Park job and why…
St Johnstone's Liam Parker has joined Edinburgh City until the end of the season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone teen joins Edinburgh City on loan
David Keltjens has signed up at St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
David Keltjens: Israeli internationalist sold on St Johnstone move by countryman cup double hero
Inverness midfielder David Wotherspoon warms up at East End Par
David Wotherspoon opens up on impending Dundee United transfer as 'great opportunity' looms for…
Callum Davidson has been appointed head coach at Queen's Park. Image: Queen's Park FC
'Grumpy' St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson reveals Liam Craig's key role at Queen's Park
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk: St Johnstone partnership with 'mentor' Craig Levein working out exactly as former…
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen's Park boss

Conversation