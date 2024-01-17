For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential

The four-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £525,000.

By Andrew Robson
Mid Shore, St. Monans harbourfront home
The home sits opposite the harbour. Image: Savills

A harbourfront home with stunning views and holiday let potential is on the market in St Monans.

Directly across from the harbour slipway, the four-bed East Neuk home dates back to the 18th century.

Spread across four floors, Harbour House offers stunning coastal views throughout the property.

Harbour House, St Monans
Harbour House, St Monans. Image: Savills

The ground floor of the home features a shower room, utility room and the first bedroom.

One level up you will find the living room which has exceptional views over the harbour and beyond while the kitchen and dining room are across the landing.

The open fireplace adds character to the living room while south and west-facing windows bring plenty of natural light.

The ground floor bedroom at St Monans Harbour House
The ground floor bedroom. Image: Savills
A utility room sits to the rear and leads to the backyard
A utility room sits to the rear and leads to the back yard. Image: Savills
The sitting room has exceptional harbour views.
The sitting room has exceptional harbour views. Image: Savills
The separate dining room in the property.
The separate dining room in the property. Image: Savills
The kitchen overlooks the backyard
The kitchen overlooks the backyard, Image: Savills

On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom with a private toilet and another double bedroom.

A spacious family bathroom completes the second floor.

The fourth bedroom is found in the loft which features exposed stone walls, a log burner and timber ceiling beams adding to the charm of the home.

The mater bedroom at St Monans home
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
A further double bedroom on the second floor of the St Monans home with holiday let potential
A further double bedroom. Image: Savills
The spacious family bathroom.
The spacious family bathroom. Image: Savills
The loft of the East Neuk home
Coombed ceilings add to the charm of the loft. Image: Savills
The loft of Harbour House St Monans
The fourth floor is spacious and is currently part-family room, part-bedroom. Image: Savills

A fully enclosed back yard is to the rear, complete with outdoor seating perfect for fresco dining and summer barbecues.

An outhouse also provides added storage space.

Savills is marketing the B-listed property for offers over £525,000.

The outdoor space at harbour House St Monans
The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Savills
back yard of Fife harbour home
The back yard is fully enclosed. Image: Savills
harbourfront St Monans home in Fife
Harbour House in St Monans. Image: Savills

According to the agents, a short-term let licence has been applied for the self-catering unit rated for six to eight people.

The home has an estimated weekly rental value of £1,241 per week in peak season.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning family home with a “unique” feature gallery room is on the market.

And in Stirlingshire, a four-bedroom property with incredible views across the rolling countryside is available for offers over £465,000.

