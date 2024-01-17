For Sale: Harbourfront Fife home with stunning coastal views and holiday let potential

A harbourfront home with stunning views and holiday let potential is on the market in St Monans.

Directly across from the harbour slipway, the four-bed East Neuk home dates back to the 18th century.

Spread across four floors, Harbour House offers stunning coastal views throughout the property.

The ground floor of the home features a shower room, utility room and the first bedroom.

One level up you will find the living room which has exceptional views over the harbour and beyond while the kitchen and dining room are across the landing.

The open fireplace adds character to the living room while south and west-facing windows bring plenty of natural light.

On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom with a private toilet and another double bedroom.

A spacious family bathroom completes the second floor.

The fourth bedroom is found in the loft which features exposed stone walls, a log burner and timber ceiling beams adding to the charm of the home.

A fully enclosed back yard is to the rear, complete with outdoor seating perfect for fresco dining and summer barbecues.

An outhouse also provides added storage space.

Savills is marketing the B-listed property for offers over £525,000.

According to the agents, a short-term let licence has been applied for the self-catering unit rated for six to eight people.

The home has an estimated weekly rental value of £1,241 per week in peak season.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning family home with a “unique” feature gallery room is on the market.

And in Stirlingshire, a four-bedroom property with incredible views across the rolling countryside is available for offers over £465,000.