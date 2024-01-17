Jim Goodwin delivers Ross Docherty return timeline as Dundee United boss takes ‘lessons’ from captain’s injury woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin delivers Ross Docherty return timeline as Dundee United boss takes ‘lessons’ from captain’s injury woes

Goodwin had some welcome news regarding Docherty's impeding availability.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty warming up for Dundee United.
Ross Docherty warming up for United earlier this season. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin expects Dundee United captain Ross Docherty to be available for the Tangerines’ next Championship fixture against Dunfermline Athletic.

And the Tannadice boss is hopeful the luckless midfielder will be back for good.

Docherty, 30, has suffered a series of maddening injury setbacks this season, restricting him to just 15 starts from United’s 28 competitive fixtures.

He has been sidelined by issues with both hamstrings, his groin and, most recently, the calf.

However, Docherty trained on Tuesday and Wednesday as Goodwin’s charges build towards the January 27th visit of the Pars, with Louis Moult also fully recovered from a hamstring complaint.

Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians on October 31.
Ross Docherty has suffered a series of injury setbacks. Image: SNS

“Ross Docherty trained a bit this week and, if he can come through this week fine, then we will be looking at Doc being nice and fresh for the beginning of next week,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Louis Moult has fully recovered from his hamstring. Archie Meekison was back involved last Friday night, so another good player for us to have included in the squad.

“And obviously Craig Sibbald will come back into the fold after his suspension. So, when the next league fixture comes around, we will be in a far healthier position.”

Ross Docherty ‘an important player’

Goodwin concedes that Docherty’s repeated unavailability – for a player who has rarely suffered injuries in recent years – has given the club pause for thought.

The classy midfielder played 40 times for Partick Thistle last season, including SEVEN games in 26 days – the last of those going to extra time and penalties – as the Jags’ season ended with a playoff final defeat at Ross County.

Docherty was then in the starting line-up as United kicked off their 2023/24 campaign on July 15.

“Doc has been really disappointed with the little niggles, through no fault of his own,” continued Goodwin. “We have been looking back on what pre-season looked like, after he played that extended period with Partick.

“Maybe there are one or two lessons we can take from it, but the most important thing right now is that when he is back, he stays back. Everybody can see what an important player he is for us.”

Goodwin: Gallagher op was a success

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that surgery to “tidy up” Declan Gallagher’s groin issue was a success, and he is hopeful the Scotland defender’s recovery time will be towards the shorter end of the spectrum.

Gallagher went under the knife last Thursday.

Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher.
Declan Gallagher gets treatment against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“The surgeon was delighted with how it went, and he is satisfied it was a success,” added Goodwin. “The rehab process tends to be anywhere from three to six weeks – and he is a week in now.

“It is now about bringing him along gradually but, with Dec being the type of boy he is, I’d like to think it will be closer to three-to-four weeks rather than six.”

More from Dundee United

Gavin Gunning during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at…
Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall
No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
9
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon in the colours of Dundee United
David Wotherspoon opens up on 'disappointing' manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United…
Dundee United Community Trust girls under-18 football team. Image: Supplied
Dundee United under-18 girls 'blindsided' as team axed
2
Stuart Beedie, Danny Griffin, David Wotherspoon and Leigh Jenkinson all played for St Johnstone before Dundee United.
5 St Johnstone heroes to star for Dundee United AFTER Perth side as David…
Logan Chalmers in Dundee United action against Spartans
Dundee United make Logan Chalmers loan decision as winger shines with Ayr United
Dundee United's David Wotherspoon, pictured at Tannadice
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United stronger and moving in the right direction with David Wotherspoon…
David Wotherspoon of Dundee United pictured at Tannadice
Creator, winner, mentor: Why David Wotherspoon to Dundee United makes perfect sense – for…
Jim Goodwin, left, and David Wotherspoo
David Wotherspoon given Dundee United contract 'incentive' as Jim Goodwin hails new recruit 'magic'

Conversation