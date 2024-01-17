Jim Goodwin delivers Ross Docherty return timeline as Dundee United boss takes ‘lessons’ from captain’s injury woes

Jim Goodwin expects Dundee United captain Ross Docherty to be available for the Tangerines’ next Championship fixture against Dunfermline Athletic.

And the Tannadice boss is hopeful the luckless midfielder will be back for good.

Docherty, 30, has suffered a series of maddening injury setbacks this season, restricting him to just 15 starts from United’s 28 competitive fixtures.

He has been sidelined by issues with both hamstrings, his groin and, most recently, the calf.

However, Docherty trained on Tuesday and Wednesday as Goodwin’s charges build towards the January 27th visit of the Pars, with Louis Moult also fully recovered from a hamstring complaint.

“Ross Docherty trained a bit this week and, if he can come through this week fine, then we will be looking at Doc being nice and fresh for the beginning of next week,” confirmed Goodwin.

“Louis Moult has fully recovered from his hamstring. Archie Meekison was back involved last Friday night, so another good player for us to have included in the squad.

“And obviously Craig Sibbald will come back into the fold after his suspension. So, when the next league fixture comes around, we will be in a far healthier position.”

Ross Docherty ‘an important player’

Goodwin concedes that Docherty’s repeated unavailability – for a player who has rarely suffered injuries in recent years – has given the club pause for thought.

The classy midfielder played 40 times for Partick Thistle last season, including SEVEN games in 26 days – the last of those going to extra time and penalties – as the Jags’ season ended with a playoff final defeat at Ross County.

Docherty was then in the starting line-up as United kicked off their 2023/24 campaign on July 15.

“Doc has been really disappointed with the little niggles, through no fault of his own,” continued Goodwin. “We have been looking back on what pre-season looked like, after he played that extended period with Partick.

“Maybe there are one or two lessons we can take from it, but the most important thing right now is that when he is back, he stays back. Everybody can see what an important player he is for us.”

Goodwin: Gallagher op was a success

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that surgery to “tidy up” Declan Gallagher’s groin issue was a success, and he is hopeful the Scotland defender’s recovery time will be towards the shorter end of the spectrum.

Gallagher went under the knife last Thursday.

“The surgeon was delighted with how it went, and he is satisfied it was a success,” added Goodwin. “The rehab process tends to be anywhere from three to six weeks – and he is a week in now.

“It is now about bringing him along gradually but, with Dec being the type of boy he is, I’d like to think it will be closer to three-to-four weeks rather than six.”