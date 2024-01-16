Lewis Vaughan vital statistics as dream-chasing Raith Rovers star pens contract extension

Off the pitch as well as off it, Lewis Vaughan is a cherished figure at Raith Rovers.

His injury hell has been well-documented and is well behind him now as he leads the Scottish Championship scoring.

Held aloft by Ross Millen after netting a late winner at Arbroath, clutching the match ball after his hat-trick in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United and his performances besides led to the December player of the month award.

With his deal running down, he has now been rewarded by Raith with a two-year contract extension.

It follows new deals in recent times for manager Ian Murray, midfield linchpin Sam Stanton and the loan signing of Kyle Turner, as Raith attempt to capitalise on their fantastic first half of the season.

The admiration for Vaughan has come from all over Scottish football, including from the manager of Fife rivals James McPake ahead of one of their many meetings so far this season.

Since then, the forward has bent in a cheeky free-kick to round off the scoring in the 3-0 win at East End Park in the Scottish Cup.

That is one of three cup goals so far this season, with this weekend’s trip to Livingston their reward for that dominant derby win.

Lewis Vaughan’s vital statistics

Vaughan has another 10 in the league, joint top of the Scottish Championship scoring charts with proven goal-getters Ruari Paton and Brian Graham.

For goals and assists combined, Vaughan is joint top on 13 with Dundee United duo Kai Fotheringham and Louis Moult.

So impressive has Vaughan been, he could, and, and maybe should, have had a few more goals to his name, including when he netted his recent hat-trick versus Ayr.

Aside from his three goals, he provided a perfect through ball for Stanton’s opener.

In a frustrating first half for Rovers, he looked the most likely to make something happen.

Early signs of promise

His consistency and versatility have been vital.

During pre-season there was evidence of a hungrier Lewis Vaughan, but he has surpassed the expectations of most.

Since then, whether it be part of a front two, dropping into the No 10 or occasionally playing off the side, Vaughan has started more matches for Raith this season than most.

Only Sam Stanton, Liam Dick and Kevin Dabrowski have played more minutes this season in all competitions, though Vaughan will soon pass the injured Stanton.

The 28-year-old recently declared himself at his peak, in the fittest Raith side he remembers in his 10 years at the club.

His exploits this season are part of the reason Raith are neck-and-neck with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

More of the same will be crucial for the run-in.