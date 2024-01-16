Lewis Vaughan vital statistics as dream-chasing Raith Rovers star pens contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan vital statistics as dream-chasing Raith Rovers star pens contract extension

The forward has been handed a contract extension by promotion-chasing Rovers.

Lewis Vaughan has been a key part of the Raith rollercoaster so far this season. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Off the pitch as well as off it, Lewis Vaughan is a cherished figure at Raith Rovers.

His injury hell has been well-documented and is well behind him now as he leads the Scottish Championship scoring.

Held aloft by Ross Millen after netting a late winner at Arbroath, clutching the match ball after his hat-trick in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United and his performances besides led to the December player of the month award.

With his deal running down, he has now been rewarded by Raith with a two-year contract extension.

It follows new deals in recent times for manager Ian Murray, midfield linchpin Sam Stanton and the loan signing of Kyle Turner, as Raith attempt to capitalise on their fantastic first half of the season.

The admiration for Vaughan has come from all over Scottish football, including from the manager of Fife rivals James McPake ahead of one of their many meetings so far this season.

Pars boss James McPake shakes hands with Raith’s Lewis Vaughan. Image: SNS.

Since then, the forward has bent in a cheeky free-kick to round off the scoring in the 3-0 win at East End Park in the Scottish Cup.

That is one of three cup goals so far this season, with this weekend’s trip to Livingston their reward for that dominant derby win.

Lewis Vaughan’s vital statistics

Vaughan has another 10 in the league, joint top of the Scottish Championship scoring charts with proven goal-getters Ruari Paton and Brian Graham.

For goals and assists combined, Vaughan is joint top on 13 with Dundee United duo Kai Fotheringham and Louis Moult.

Raith’s Lewis Vaughan is among the best in the Championship for goal contributions. Image: Wyscout.

So impressive has Vaughan been, he could, and, and maybe should, have had a few more goals to his name, including when he netted his recent hat-trick versus Ayr.

Aside from his three goals, he provided a perfect through ball for Stanton’s opener.

In a frustrating first half for Rovers, he looked the most likely to make something happen.

Early signs of promise

His consistency and versatility have been vital.

During pre-season there was evidence of a hungrier Lewis Vaughan, but he has surpassed the expectations of most.

Since then, whether it be part of a front two, dropping into the No 10 or occasionally playing off the side, Vaughan has started more matches for Raith this season than most.

Only three Raith players have played more minutes than Lewis Vaughan this season. Image: Transfermarkt.

Only Sam Stanton, Liam Dick and Kevin Dabrowski have played more minutes this season in all competitions, though Vaughan will soon pass the injured Stanton.

The 28-year-old recently declared himself at his peak, in the fittest Raith side he remembers in his 10 years at the club.

His exploits this season are part of the reason Raith are neck-and-neck with Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

More of the same will be crucial for the run-in.

Conversation