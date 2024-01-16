Raith Rovers thrilled as fans’ favourite Lewis Vaughan signs two-year contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers thrilled as fans’ favourite Lewis Vaughan signs two-year contract extension

The 28-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Vaughan leaps to celebrate scoring for Raith Rovers earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan has signed a two-year contract extension with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have been handed a huge boost after agreeing a new deal with Lewis Vaughan.

The fans’ favourite has penned a two-year extension that ties him to the Stark’s Park outfit until June 2026.

His decision to pledge his future to the club comes after fresh terms were sealed in recent weeks with manager Ian Murray and midfielder Sam Stanton.

It is also a well-timed pick-me-up for the Kirkcaldy men ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Livingston this weekend.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead against Dundee United in October.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead against Dundee United in October. Image: SNS.

Raith travel having suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park.

It leaves Ian Murray’s side with just one win in their last five matches.

However, Vaughan has been a significant part of Rovers’ success so far this term and retaining his services will be seen as fantastic business.

There’s no prima donna in him, he just wants to keep playing football.

Ian Murray on Vaughan

The 28-year-old’s current form is just reward for all his hard work in successfully completing his most recent comeback in an injury-ravaged career.

The versatile marksman returned from his fourth rupture to his ACL – two in each knee – in November 2022 and has been a regular ever since.

‘So low-maintenance’

Murray told Courier Sport: “I’m delighted that Lewis has agreed to extend his stay. He’s done amazingly well this season. He’s our top goal-scorer and also in the league, so I’m really pleased for him.

“Lewis has worked incredibly hard over numerous years now because of his injuries. But what I like about him is he just gets on with it.

“For a guy who’s had four cruciate ligament injuries he’s so low-maintenance.

Lewis Vaughan poses with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during a cinch Championship match between Raith Rovers and Ayr United at Stark's Park, on December 22, 2023, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Lewis Vaughan netted a hat-trick for Raith Rovers against Ayr United last month. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“He just wants to play football and that’s all you can ask of a guy who’s been in his situation.

“Lewis has got quality as well. He’s scored some really, really good goals for us, some important goals, and he seems to be enjoying his football. He’s looking fitter every single week as well and he’s looking strong.

“So, I’m really, really glad he’s signed a new deal and his future is still at Raith Rovers.”

Commitment to Raith Rovers

Vaughan has scored 13 times in 29 appearances this term, including a hat-trick in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United last month.

His 10 goals in the Championship make him joint top scorer alongside Ruari Paton at Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham.

And Murray is thrilled Vaughan appears to be content with what he has at Raith – his only senior club so far.

The Rovers boss added: “Lewis’ injuries are always going to be a negative for him, because that’s just the nature of football.

A jubilant Lewis Vaughan runs away after scoring the winning goal against Arbroath at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan celebrates his dramatic late winner for Raith Rovers against Arbroath on December 13. Image: SNS.

“But he’s shown his commitment to the club really early. There’s no prima donna in him, he just wants to keep playing football. I think he’s realises he’s at a place where he’s really highly valued.

“He’s very comfortable in all his rehab and prehab with his knee and we’re very understanding of it as well.

“When you’ve got a player who’s scored 10 league goals by Christmas time, normally they’re attracting a lot of interest and a lot of headlines. But Lewis just keeps himself to himself and works away, and that’s all we can ask.”

