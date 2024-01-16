Raith Rovers thrilled as fans’ favourite Lewis Vaughan signs two-year contract extension

Raith Rovers have been handed a huge boost after agreeing a new deal with Lewis Vaughan.

The fans’ favourite has penned a two-year extension that ties him to the Stark’s Park outfit until June 2026.

His decision to pledge his future to the club comes after fresh terms were sealed in recent weeks with manager Ian Murray and midfielder Sam Stanton.

It is also a well-timed pick-me-up for the Kirkcaldy men ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Livingston this weekend.

Raith travel having suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park.

It leaves Ian Murray’s side with just one win in their last five matches.

However, Vaughan has been a significant part of Rovers’ success so far this term and retaining his services will be seen as fantastic business.

There’s no prima donna in him, he just wants to keep playing football. Ian Murray on Vaughan

The 28-year-old’s current form is just reward for all his hard work in successfully completing his most recent comeback in an injury-ravaged career.

The versatile marksman returned from his fourth rupture to his ACL – two in each knee – in November 2022 and has been a regular ever since.

‘So low-maintenance’

Murray told Courier Sport: “I’m delighted that Lewis has agreed to extend his stay. He’s done amazingly well this season. He’s our top goal-scorer and also in the league, so I’m really pleased for him.

“Lewis has worked incredibly hard over numerous years now because of his injuries. But what I like about him is he just gets on with it.

“For a guy who’s had four cruciate ligament injuries he’s so low-maintenance.

“He just wants to play football and that’s all you can ask of a guy who’s been in his situation.

“Lewis has got quality as well. He’s scored some really, really good goals for us, some important goals, and he seems to be enjoying his football. He’s looking fitter every single week as well and he’s looking strong.

“So, I’m really, really glad he’s signed a new deal and his future is still at Raith Rovers.”

Commitment to Raith Rovers

Vaughan has scored 13 times in 29 appearances this term, including a hat-trick in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United last month.

His 10 goals in the Championship make him joint top scorer alongside Ruari Paton at Queen’s Park and Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham.

And Murray is thrilled Vaughan appears to be content with what he has at Raith – his only senior club so far.

The Rovers boss added: “Lewis’ injuries are always going to be a negative for him, because that’s just the nature of football.

“But he’s shown his commitment to the club really early. There’s no prima donna in him, he just wants to keep playing football. I think he’s realises he’s at a place where he’s really highly valued.

“He’s very comfortable in all his rehab and prehab with his knee and we’re very understanding of it as well.

“When you’ve got a player who’s scored 10 league goals by Christmas time, normally they’re attracting a lot of interest and a lot of headlines. But Lewis just keeps himself to himself and works away, and that’s all we can ask.”