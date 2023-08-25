Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Raith star’s character ahead of Fife derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Raith star’s character ahead of Fife derby

The Pars manager is impressed with the resilience of Rovers' Lewis Vaughan.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline boss James McPake and Raith's Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake and Raith's Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan has drawn admirers from across Scottish football for his resilience.

The Raith Rovers star overcame four ACL injuriy to make an unlikely comeback and is now a crucial part of Ian Murray’s squad.

After getting back up to speed last season, the forward has started each of his side’s seven matches to kick off the season, scoring twice.

He is now preparing to take on Dunfermline in this weekend’s Fife derby and has another admirer in James McPake.

Dunfermline manager James McPake’ has been impressed with Raith’s Lewis Vaughan. Image: SNS.

The Pars boss saw his own career cut short due to a knee injury and was impressed when he used his free weekend last week to take in their Viaplay Cup last-16 exit to McPake’s – and Rovers boss Ian Murray’s – old club Hibs.

McPake praises character of Lewis Vaughan

“I was impressed with them. They’ve got some really good players. Lewis Vaughan is a fantastic player.

“For what that boy has gone through with his knees – to watch him last week, it’s weird because he’s going to be against my team on Saturday – but you just hope people like that go and have a good run and do well.

“What he’s went through with injuries, it’s a credit to his character. He’s a good player, I like him.

Raith Rovers’ Lewis Vaughan with team-mate Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

“They’ve got threats, like every other team, but we’re confident that if we get it right on the day, then they’ll be as worried about our threats as we are of theirs.

“It’ll have a good atmosphere, two decent enough teams – it’s got the makings of a good game, like the one that was up at Stark’s Park earlier in the season.”

Work is ongoing to get Pars targets in the door ahead of next week’s transfer deadline but they will have Lewis McCann and Rhys Breen available for selection again.

James McPake’s thoughts on Rovers’ defeat to Hibs

McPake’s side will be itching to get back on the field after two weeks without a fixture since they were cruelly denied all three points at Tannadice.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

They have matched Raith’s four points from six to start the Championship season, setting up a tasty Fife derby on Saturday.

“Raith did fantastically well to get out the Viaplay Cup group after our group,” said McPake.

“It’s really tough to get out that group when you don’t take at least two points in your first game.

 

“They went down and beat a Premiership team [on penalties]. They’ve got some good players.

“I was at Easter Road on Sunday and I thought they were very good. In the game, they went toe-to-toe with Hibs.”

More from Football

Ross Millen scored a 'Panenka' for Raith last season - and one for Dunfermline back in 2014. Images: SNS.
Ross Millen on bittersweet time at Dunfermline as Raith Rovers star prepares to face…
Michael McKenna hopes to continue his fine record at Morton. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna fit for Morton trip as electrician aims to provide spark to ignite…
Alan Domeracki pens his new Dundee United deal
Dundee United kid who was 'scouted' by Chelsea and Liverpool signs new deal at…
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon eyes up further firepower as Dundee loan striker Euan Mutale…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Dundee United vs Partick Thistle at Tannadice, Dundee.
Jim Goodwin reveals sole focus for Ayr trip as Dundee United aim to close…
Sarina Wiegman could soon be a coach in demand.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Sarina Wiegman has capabilities to make the women's to men's football management…
Dundee trio Antonio Portales, Charlie Reilly and Tyler French are nearing first-team returns.
Dundee injury update: Positive news for Antonio Portales, Tyler French and Charlie Reilly ahead…
St Johnstone's Luke Jephcott has been put through a mini pre-season.
St Johnstone fans won't see 'real' Luke Jephcott until September or October
Jay Turner-Cooke will hope to emulate Mehdi Abeid at St Johnstone.
Newcastle starlet Jay Turner-Cooke hopes to emulate Mehdi Abeid St Johnstone success story
Brian Irvine in action for Dundee at Tannadice in 1999.
Dundee league-winner Brian Irvine reveals MS diagnosis almost derailed Dens move