Dunfermline boss James McPake praises Raith star’s character ahead of Fife derby

Lewis Vaughan has drawn admirers from across Scottish football for his resilience.

The Raith Rovers star overcame four ACL injuriy to make an unlikely comeback and is now a crucial part of Ian Murray’s squad.

After getting back up to speed last season, the forward has started each of his side’s seven matches to kick off the season, scoring twice.

He is now preparing to take on Dunfermline in this weekend’s Fife derby and has another admirer in James McPake.

The Pars boss saw his own career cut short due to a knee injury and was impressed when he used his free weekend last week to take in their Viaplay Cup last-16 exit to McPake’s – and Rovers boss Ian Murray’s – old club Hibs.

McPake praises character of Lewis Vaughan

“I was impressed with them. They’ve got some really good players. Lewis Vaughan is a fantastic player.

“For what that boy has gone through with his knees – to watch him last week, it’s weird because he’s going to be against my team on Saturday – but you just hope people like that go and have a good run and do well.

“What he’s went through with injuries, it’s a credit to his character. He’s a good player, I like him.

“They’ve got threats, like every other team, but we’re confident that if we get it right on the day, then they’ll be as worried about our threats as we are of theirs.

“It’ll have a good atmosphere, two decent enough teams – it’s got the makings of a good game, like the one that was up at Stark’s Park earlier in the season.”

Work is ongoing to get Pars targets in the door ahead of next week’s transfer deadline but they will have Lewis McCann and Rhys Breen available for selection again.

James McPake’s thoughts on Rovers’ defeat to Hibs

McPake’s side will be itching to get back on the field after two weeks without a fixture since they were cruelly denied all three points at Tannadice.

They have matched Raith’s four points from six to start the Championship season, setting up a tasty Fife derby on Saturday.

“Raith did fantastically well to get out the Viaplay Cup group after our group,” said McPake.

“It’s really tough to get out that group when you don’t take at least two points in your first game.

“They went down and beat a Premiership team [on penalties]. They’ve got some good players.

“I was at Easter Road on Sunday and I thought they were very good. In the game, they went toe-to-toe with Hibs.”