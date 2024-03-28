Much-loved Angus family butchers set to close after 64 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Much-loved Angus family butchers set to close after 64 years

The award-winning butcher scooped its fifth World Championship Scotch Pie Awards crown earlier this year.

By James Simpson
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
A much-loved Angus family butcher is set to close after 64 years.

Award-winning James Pirie & Son’s Newtyle butcher shop will be closing for good on Saturday April 6.

Business owners Alan and Norma Pirie announced the news online.

The husband-and-wife team said it had been a “hard decision” to finally shut as they look to enjoy their retirement.

Alan Pirie outside his shop in Newtyle. Image: James Pirie and Son

They have tried to take a step back from the business in recent times after Alan decided to hang up his apron and retire in 2022.

‘It has been such a hard decision’

Speaking online they said: “As you may know, both Norma and I are now in our seventies and have been trying to find someone to take over the business but without success.

“We have also tried taking a step back from the day-to-day running which has worked to a certain extent.

“However, our current level of involvement in the business is greater than we would want at this time in our lives.

“We have dedicated the past 64 years to the business and have really enjoyed it.

“We have family, friends and hobbies we now want to prioritise and have therefore decided to close completely with effect from 6 April.

“It has been such a hard decision to make and it hurts so much to know our decision affects the lives of our loyal staff and all our wonderful customers, many of whom have become friends.

“It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to have served you all during sad times and happy times and we have so many great memories to take with us into retirement.

“Thank you for all the support you have shown us over the past 64 years and we wish you good health, happiness, and success in the future.

“The next 10 days will be a difficult time for our staff who deserve all our compassion and we congratulate them all on finding new employment and wish them well in their new ventures.”

Alan Pirie showing off his sausages. Newtyle. Image: James Pirie and Son

Dozens of people have thanked Alan and Norma for their years of service to their customers.

‘The best butcher you will be sadly missed’

Scott Brough wrote: “All the best in your long overdue and deserved retirement Alan, the success you and Norma have had over the years has been well deserved and you deserve this retirement.

“Everyone knows where Newtyle is thanks to your famous pies – which I’m sure we will all miss.

“All the best and enjoy more time on the badminton court or the golf course.”

Colette Main said: “Have a long happy retirement you deserve it. The best butcher you will be sadly missed.”

Alan was just 15 when he first stepped into his father James’ butchery shop, which was opened in 1960.

The award-winning butchers have received over 191 accolades – including their fifth World Championship Scotch Pie Award crown earlier this year.

