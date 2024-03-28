Much-loved Angus family butchers set to close after 64 years

A much-loved Angus family butcher is set to close after 64 years.

Award-winning James Pirie & Son’s Newtyle butcher shop will be closing for good on Saturday April 6.

Business owners Alan and Norma Pirie announced the news online.

The husband-and-wife team said it had been a “hard decision” to finally shut as they look to enjoy their retirement.

They have tried to take a step back from the business in recent times after Alan decided to hang up his apron and retire in 2022.

‘It has been such a hard decision’

Speaking online they said: “As you may know, both Norma and I are now in our seventies and have been trying to find someone to take over the business but without success.

“We have also tried taking a step back from the day-to-day running which has worked to a certain extent.

“However, our current level of involvement in the business is greater than we would want at this time in our lives.

“We have dedicated the past 64 years to the business and have really enjoyed it.

“We have family, friends and hobbies we now want to prioritise and have therefore decided to close completely with effect from 6 April.

“It has been such a hard decision to make and it hurts so much to know our decision affects the lives of our loyal staff and all our wonderful customers, many of whom have become friends.

“It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to have served you all during sad times and happy times and we have so many great memories to take with us into retirement.

“Thank you for all the support you have shown us over the past 64 years and we wish you good health, happiness, and success in the future.

“The next 10 days will be a difficult time for our staff who deserve all our compassion and we congratulate them all on finding new employment and wish them well in their new ventures.”

Dozens of people have thanked Alan and Norma for their years of service to their customers.

‘The best butcher you will be sadly missed’

Scott Brough wrote: “All the best in your long overdue and deserved retirement Alan, the success you and Norma have had over the years has been well deserved and you deserve this retirement.

“Everyone knows where Newtyle is thanks to your famous pies – which I’m sure we will all miss.

“All the best and enjoy more time on the badminton court or the golf course.”

Colette Main said: “Have a long happy retirement you deserve it. The best butcher you will be sadly missed.”

Alan was just 15 when he first stepped into his father James’ butchery shop, which was opened in 1960.

The award-winning butchers have received over 191 accolades – including their fifth World Championship Scotch Pie Award crown earlier this year.