EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone hold VAR meeting with Crawford Allan AND send video errors package to SFA as Perth club share Motherwell fury

A number of controversial decisions have gone against Saints in recent months.

By Eric Nicolson
Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty.
Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a penalty. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are among the growing number of clubs who have officially registered their dissatisfaction with the operation of VAR in the Scottish Premiership, Courier Sport can reveal.

Motherwell released a statement on Wednesday demanding answers from the SFA in the wake of a controversial disallowed goal during their defeat to Aberdeen last weekend.

Highlighting the lack of consistency, they voiced their belief that if given the choice, the majority of fans would choose to scrap the technology completely.

A video package has been put together at Fir Park to back up their gripes.

Although Saints have not gone public with their anger and dismay regarding the succession of game-changing decisions that have gone against them over the last couple of months, that should not be mistaken for a shrug of the shoulders in Perth.

It is understood that the SFA’s head of referee operations, Crawford Allan, came to McDiarmid Park for a meeting in the wake of the January 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

After being sent to the pitch-side monitor, referee John Beaton disallowed a Graham Carey goal – incorrectly, according to an independent panel – and awarded the Dons a highly debatable penalty in the same match.

Livingston defender Michael Devlin wasn't penalised for this incident.
Livingston defender Michael Devlin wasn’t penalised for this incident. Image: SNS.

Since then there have been three penalty box handball decisions – to the benefit of Dundee, Hearts and Livingston – that have gone against Craig Levein’s side.

And Courier Sport can reveal that, before Motherwell’s video package was sent to the SFA, Saints had done something similar on the back of the last of those incidents (the Michael Devlin handball that wasn’t picked up by VAR).

