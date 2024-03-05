St Johnstone and VAR: The big 6 penalty box blows that have gone against Perth side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone and VAR: The big 6 penalty box blows that have gone against Perth side

The contentious calls keep coming.

St Johnstone have suffered a few contentious VAR-related blows.
By Eric Nicolson

The inconsistencies of VAR and the use of the technology by Scottish officials have infuriated fans of every club across the Premiership.

As the most recent independent panel review confirmed, mistakes are on the rise rather than the wane.

St Johnstone might not be the most high profile club in the top flight but they could stake a claim to being the most hard done by.

In the wake of a handball by Michael Devlin on Saturday that wasn’t spotted by referee, Chris Graham, or VAR official, David Dickinson, Courier Sport picks out six big penalty box decisions that have gone against them this season.

Chris Kane – one fair, one not

With Saints chasing an equaliser against Rangers, Kane attempted to beat Jack Butland to an under-hit Ben Davies back-pass.

Down he went, Nick Walsh wasn’t persuaded it was a challenge worthy of a spot-kick and neither was the man on VAR duty.

Fair enough, probably.

There was an even bigger shout when moments later Tom Lawrence wrapped his arms round Kane as a cross came into the box.

It was early in the campaign (September) so it was still unclear where the bar would settle in terms of penalty awards.

But with them being given for far less as the season progressed, the ‘no penalty’ call on this occasion was harsh on Steven MacLean and his team.

Dons double

Craig Levein came into the St Johnstone job as a fan of VAR and in the early weeks of his tenure there was nothing to alter his calm post-match demeanour.

Max Kucheriavyi being denied an early goal against Hibs when DJ Jaiyesimi was deemed to be obstructing David Marshall while standing in an offside position, didn’t prove to be an officiating talking point because Saints went on to win.

But the tone would change dramatically after the mid-season break.

Twice John Beaton was summoned to look at the pitch-side monitor in a game against Aberdeen – the first for a supposed infringement by Gordon on Jamie McGrath before Graham Carey scored and then another Gordon foul in the Dons’ box, which Beaton again had an unimpeded view of.

It all added up to a goal chalked off for Saints and one scored against them.

Hearts handball

Back at McDiarmid a fortnight later, Adama Sidibeh was denied a second half penalty when Alex Cochrane turned his back on the new Perth striker’s powerful shot and it struck an arm away from the body.

With Scottish VAR officials taking a strict line on handballs before and after this one, it remains a mystery that the on-field decision wasn’t over-turned.

Dundee game-changer

Gordon has been a one-man VAR story this season.

You’d struggle to find a single person in Dens Park who spotted a foul by him on Amadou Bakayoko when a cross came into the Saints box.

As David Munro went to his monitor, neither Craig Levein nor Tony Docherty knew at which end of the pitch an infringement had been spotted.

A one-goal lead was wiped out from the penalty spot by Luke McCowan and Saints would go on to lose the match.

Livingston leading arm

Never was there a more glaring contrast between the VAR inconsistencies in the Premiership than last weekend.

At Tynecastle on Sunday, Celtic’s Tomoki Iwata was penalised for a ball hitting his arm as it dropped down from an aerial challenge, while the day before at McDiarmid, Devlin got away with taking a ball away from Nicky Clark’s head with a leading arm.

Conversation