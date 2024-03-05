Cruise firm unveils Fife schedule for 2025 with trips to Mediterranean, Iceland and the Baltic

A major cruise firm has unveiled its Fife scheduled for 2025 including trips to the Mediterranean, Iceland and the Baltic.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will run eight cruises from Rosyth next year.

Other cruises will visit Arctic Norway and Greenland.

The company is also giving customers a chance to win a £1,000 voucher with bookings made over the coming days.

It comes as Dundee and Fife are set to enjoy their busiest-ever season of cruises in 2024.

Fred. Olsen cruises launches ‘phenomenal programme’ from Rosyth

Speaking at the launch of Fred. Olsen’s 2025 schedule, Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences, said: “This has been a phenomenal programme for our team of journey planners to curate.

“Guests who join us on board can expect to see some breathtaking scenery including eye-catching fjord mountains, dramatic coastlines, icebergs, remote islands and beautiful bays.

“They can visit captivating cities, fairytale castles and charming old towns packed with ornate and striking architecture, and experience natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun, stunning sunsets and flowers in bloom at the very best time to see them.

“Some of the highlights include chances to visit the beautiful Norwegian fjords in the spring, when the waterfalls are at their strongest; to see fields of lavender and sunflowers in bloom in the French Riviera and enjoy a world cruise discovering idyllic islands and cities rich in culture.”

Prices for some cruises start at £1,649 per person.

Full list of Fred. Olsen cruises from Rosyth in 2025

The list of cruises being run by Fred. Olsen from Rosyth in 2025 is as follows:

Saturday June 7 – Scenic Scottish isles and the west country – 10-night cruise calling at Lerwick, St Mary’s (Isles of Scilly), Falmouth, Dartmouth and Portsmouth

– Scenic Scottish isles and the west country – 10-night cruise calling at Lerwick, St Mary’s (Isles of Scilly), Falmouth, Dartmouth and Portsmouth Tuesday June 17 – Norway’s Arctic islands and mountainous vistas – 10-night cruise calling at Lofoten, Leknes, Svolvær, Tromsø, Sortland (Vesteralen) and Kristiansund

– Norway’s Arctic islands and mountainous vistas – 10-night cruise calling at Lofoten, Leknes, Svolvær, Tromsø, Sortland (Vesteralen) and Kristiansund Friday June 27 – Fairytale castles and old towns of the Baltic – 14-night cruise calling at Copenhagen, Warnemünde (Germany), Riga, Tallinn and Klaipėda (Lithuania)

Fairytale castles and old towns of the Baltic – 14-night cruise calling at Copenhagen, Warnemünde (Germany), Riga, Tallinn and Klaipėda (Lithuania) Thursday July 10 – Exploring the land of fire and ice – 10-night cruise calling at Tórshavn (Faroe Islands), Seyðisfjörður (Iceland), Akureyri, Ísafjörður and Reykjavík

– Exploring the land of fire and ice – 10-night cruise calling at Tórshavn (Faroe Islands), Seyðisfjörður (Iceland), Akureyri, Ísafjörður and Reykjavík Sunday July 20 – French rivers with Normandy and Bordeaux – 13-night cruise calling at La Pallice (for La Rochelle), Bordeaux, Getxo (Spain), St Malo (France), Rouen and Honfleur

– French rivers with Normandy and Bordeaux – 13-night cruise calling at La Pallice (for La Rochelle), Bordeaux, Getxo (Spain), St Malo (France), Rouen and Honfleur Saturday August 2 – Scenic Norwegian fjords – five-night cruise calling at Ulvik and Haugesund

– Scenic Norwegian fjords – five-night cruise calling at Ulvik and Haugesund Thursday August 7 – Mountains and fjords of Norway – seven-night cruise calling at Kristiansund, Åndalsnes, Olden and Skjolden

– Mountains and fjords of Norway – seven-night cruise calling at Kristiansund, Åndalsnes, Olden and Skjolden Thursday August 14 – One-night sailing – calling at Newcastle (prices from £199 per person)

Fred. Olsen launches £1,000 voucher competition

To mark the launch of the cruises, Fred. Olsen is offering customers who book from the new programme the chance to win up to £1,000 off a cruise of their choice.

Bookings must be made by March 12 with the winner being notified on March 19.

Five runners-up will also receive a £200 voucher.