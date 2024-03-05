Cruise firm unveils Fife schedule for 2025 with trips to Mediterranean, Iceland and the Baltic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruise firm unveils Fife schedule for 2025 with trips to Mediterranean, Iceland and the Baltic

Fred. Olsen Cruise lines is giving customers a chance to win a £1,000 voucher.

By Ben MacDonald
Fred. Olson Cruise Lines have unveiled their 2025/26 programme
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is running several trips from Rosyth in 2025. Image: Fred. Olsen

A major cruise firm has unveiled its Fife scheduled for 2025 including trips to the Mediterranean, Iceland and the Baltic.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will run eight cruises from Rosyth next year.

Other cruises will visit Arctic Norway and Greenland.

The company is also giving customers a chance to win a £1,000 voucher with bookings made over the coming days.

It comes as Dundee and Fife are set to enjoy their busiest-ever season of cruises in 2024.

Fred. Olsen cruises launches ‘phenomenal programme’ from Rosyth

Speaking at the launch of Fred. Olsen’s 2025 schedule, Martin Lister, head of itinerary planning and destination experiences, said: “This has been a phenomenal programme for our team of journey planners to curate.

“Guests who join us on board can expect to see some breathtaking scenery including eye-catching fjord mountains, dramatic coastlines, icebergs, remote islands and beautiful bays.

Fred. Olson's Balmoral ship travels on the river Seine
Passengers can travel along the River Seine to Rouen. Image: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

“They can visit captivating cities, fairytale castles and charming old towns packed with ornate and striking architecture, and experience natural phenomena such as the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun, stunning sunsets and flowers in bloom at the very best time to see them.

“Some of the highlights include chances to visit the beautiful Norwegian fjords in the spring, when the waterfalls are at their strongest; to see fields of lavender and sunflowers in bloom in the French Riviera and enjoy a world cruise discovering idyllic islands and cities rich in culture.”

Prices for some cruises start at £1,649 per person.

Full list of Fred. Olsen cruises from Rosyth in 2025

The list of cruises being run by Fred. Olsen from Rosyth in 2025 is as follows:

  • Saturday June 7 – Scenic Scottish isles and the west country – 10-night cruise calling at Lerwick, St Mary’s (Isles of Scilly), Falmouth, Dartmouth and Portsmouth
  • Tuesday June 17 – Norway’s Arctic islands and mountainous vistas – 10-night cruise calling at Lofoten, Leknes, Svolvær, Tromsø, Sortland (Vesteralen) and Kristiansund
  • Friday June 27 – Fairytale castles and old towns of the Baltic – 14-night cruise calling at Copenhagen, Warnemünde (Germany), Riga, Tallinn and Klaipėda (Lithuania)
  • Thursday July 10 – Exploring the land of fire and ice – 10-night cruise calling at Tórshavn (Faroe Islands), Seyðisfjörður (Iceland), Akureyri, Ísafjörður and Reykjavík
  • Sunday July 20 – French rivers with Normandy and Bordeaux – 13-night cruise calling at La Pallice (for La Rochelle), Bordeaux, Getxo (Spain), St Malo (France), Rouen and Honfleur
  • Saturday August 2 – Scenic Norwegian fjords – five-night cruise calling at Ulvik and Haugesund
  • Thursday August 7 – Mountains and fjords of Norway – seven-night cruise calling at Kristiansund, Åndalsnes, Olden and Skjolden
  • Thursday August 14 – One-night sailing – calling at Newcastle (prices from £199 per person)

Fred. Olsen launches £1,000 voucher competition

To mark the launch of the cruises, Fred. Olsen is offering customers who book from the new programme the chance to win up to £1,000 off a cruise of their choice.

Bookings must be made by March 12 with the winner being notified on March 19.

Five runners-up will also receive a £200 voucher.

Conversation