Concern growing for man, 52, last seen in Perth

Concerns are growing in the search for a missing 52-year-old man from Perth.

John Seaton was last seen at around 8am on Monday, April 8, in the Mull Place area of the city.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins, with balding short brown hair, unshaven and of medium build.

He was believed to have been wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt when he went missing.

Sergeant Greig Ferguson said: “Concerns are growing for John’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen John or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Please keep an eye out and let us know if you see him.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1403 of Monday, April 8, 2024.