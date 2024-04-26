New shed or garden room? See over 100 at this Glenrothes showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New shed or garden room? See over 100 at this Glenrothes showroom

See over 100 sheds, summer houses and log cabins from the industry-leading Tiger range at Anchor Timber Buildings.

In partnership with Anchor Timber Buildings
Tiger shed
See over 100 sheds and log cabins from Tiger Sheds at Anchor Timber Buildings.

Sheds, log cabins and summer houses have come a long way in recent years. No longer rickety, spider-filled shacks forgotten in the corner of the garden, these days the quality and variety of wooden garden buildings now makes it easier than ever to add much-needed useable space to your home, and even add value too.

It can be tempting to take a gamble and order a shed or summer house online without really knowing the quality. But without a doubt, the best way to know exactly what you’re buying is to see it in real life. That’s why a visit to Anchor Timber Buildings in Glenrothes is a must.

Not only does Anchor Timber Buildings have a showroom of over 100 sheds, log cabins and summerhouses, it is currently the only offline retailer of Tiger Sheds in Scotland, a leading UK brand.

The only Scottish Tiger Sheds showroom

We spoke to Chris Devanny from Anchor Timber Buildings to find out more about the exciting range from Tiger.

Chris told us more about the Tiger brand: “If you were to ask anyone to name the top three shed companies in the UK, the majority of the public just wouldn’t know. They’d probably be thinking B&Q or Wickes.

“They wouldn’t know Tiger is one of the best top-quality brands. In partnership with Tiger, we are looking to change that. We want to tell people about the brand and show them first-hand the quality.”

Anchor Timber Buildings showroom
The Anchor Timber Buildings showroom gives a unique chance to see over 100 sheds under one roof.

The sheer number of buildings you can see at Anchor Timber Buildings really sets it apart. Chris explained: “There are over 100 products on show, and it’s all indoor so no matter the weather you can still come in and browse around the sheds, summer houses, playhouses and log cabins.

“We know that with timber buildings people want to see them, touch them, and feel them to know they are getting good quality for the price they are paying. If you’re looking for a shed or summer house, make sure you come and see us.

“It’s a bit like buying a car. If you go to a dealer that has six cars outside you might not find what you want. But if you go a dealer with a hundred, the chances are there will be two or three you fancy.”

Move doors and windows to suit your needs

Along with the quality, Chris is also keen to highlight an amazing new concept that makes Tiger Sheds unique. He told us: “The Tiger range includes the Tigerflex Modular System. With the modular buildings the idea is they can be dispatched and delivered quickly, within just seven to ten days.

“Then, when they arrive you can decide where you want your door and windows to go as it’s being built – rather than a traditional shed with a set door at one end and windows down one side. It gives you so many more options to make the most of your available space.

“On the log cabins for example, you can decide rather than having the door in the middle you might want to offset it to the left, and you, or our installation team, can easily do that.

“You don’t need to specify the door location etc at the time of ordering. You can decide as you’re building it. If you put it up and decide that the doors would be better at the front rather than the side, it can just be unscrewed changed over and put back together again. It’s an amazing new concept.”

Simple installation

The Tiger range is designed to be straightforward for self-assembly, however, Anchor Timber Buildings also offer an installation service.

We asked Chris what you need to consider before installation of your Tiger Shed. He told us: “You need a flat level site for it to sit on, and you don’t want to put a building directly on grass or soil as it would rot very quickly from the bottom up.

“We bring tanalised batons when we do an installation to raise the building up and give an air gap underneath. The customer can create their own timber framed base or lay slabs if they’d prefer.

“For a larger heavier building like a log cabin, you might need a concrete base. Although we don’t install concrete bases or slabs, we can advise on what base would be best for your building.”

Tiger Sheds 20-year guarantee

Whether it’s a potting shed, garden storage, a home office, cinema room or relaxing lounge area, the Tiger range has it covered. Products even come with a 20-year guarantee subject to manufacturers maintenance guidelines being followed.

Log cabins can even come with ready installed features as Chris told us: “Some have the options of heaters and electrics already inside them, and downlights installed both internally and externally.

“In general, the log cabins they are pretty well insulated for most of the year. If you were using them in winter you could put a little heater in there. That’d be enough to keep you nice and toasty. In the summer months the log cabins can even be used as guest accommodation.”

Tiger sheds welcome pack

If you are considering a new shed, summer house or log cabin for your garden, don’t take a risk and order sight unseen. Visit Anchor Timber Buildings to make sure you are getting the best quality for your money.

Chris finishes by saying: “Everybody has a budget and we’ve got something for everyone. We give choice across the whole spectrum. With so many buildings on display our showroom is like a little village, it’s definitely worth a visit!”

Visit the Anchor Timber Buildings showroom at 8a Boston Rd, Glenrothes KY6 2RE.

