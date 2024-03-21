Jim Goodwin out to ‘make amends’ to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers David Wotherspoon injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin out to ‘make amends’ to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers David Wotherspoon injury update

The Tangerines have two crucial home games against Inverness and Raith Rovers as title pressure continues to build.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin is preparing Dundee United for the visit of Inverness. Image: SNS.

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United must “make amends” to fans scarred by their side’s loss to Dunfermline.

And the Tangerines boss is demanding his players do so by taking advantage of back-to-back home games that could earn them a six-point lead over title rivals Raith Rovers.

United face relegation-threatened Inverness at Tannadice on Saturday, while Rovers, who are currently level on points, enjoy a free weekend.

The following Saturday sees the promotion-chasing pair meet in a contest that could have a huge impact on who tops the table come the end of the season.

Two United wins would gain them a healthy points cushion over – and pile pressure on – the Kirkcaldy side.

But Goodwin knows his side will need their fans behind them all the way – and Saturday’s clash is when United must win them over.

Jim Goodwin feels the backing of Dundee United fans in upcoming games could be priceless. Image: SNS

“We need to take care of Inverness first and foremost,” said the Tangerines manager.

“The games with them have all been tight.

“We know the expectation is on us, we know that. We have to be the team on the front foot and if we can win that one it would set things up nicely to a huge game the following week against Raith Rovers.”

He added: “We are grateful to the supporters. They travelled through to Dunfermline in large numbers. We hope to make amends and they turn up in good numbers on Saturday.

A dejected Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United crash.
A dejected Declan Gallagher looks on during United’s 3-1 loss to Dunfermline last Friday. Image: SNS

“The fans are important to us and if they can get behind us and we can give them something to cheer about then everything goes hand in hand. They have been different class up to now.

“We really need them now in the weeks ahead to drive the boys on. Fingers crossed we can put on a good performance and make up for the disappointment of last weekend.”

Goodwin has an almost full squad at his disposal for Saturday’s clash with Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags, with David Wotherspoon a continuing absentee.

However, the United boss expects the attacker to be back in the fold imminently.

“David is the only one who will be missing,” he said.

“He shouldn’t be too far away and we hope he will be back sooner rather than later.”

