Jim Goodwin out to ‘make amends’ to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers David Wotherspoon injury update

Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United must “make amends” to fans scarred by their side’s loss to Dunfermline.

And the Tangerines boss is demanding his players do so by taking advantage of back-to-back home games that could earn them a six-point lead over title rivals Raith Rovers.

United face relegation-threatened Inverness at Tannadice on Saturday, while Rovers, who are currently level on points, enjoy a free weekend.

The following Saturday sees the promotion-chasing pair meet in a contest that could have a huge impact on who tops the table come the end of the season.

Two United wins would gain them a healthy points cushion over – and pile pressure on – the Kirkcaldy side.

But Goodwin knows his side will need their fans behind them all the way – and Saturday’s clash is when United must win them over.

“We need to take care of Inverness first and foremost,” said the Tangerines manager.

“The games with them have all been tight.

“We know the expectation is on us, we know that. We have to be the team on the front foot and if we can win that one it would set things up nicely to a huge game the following week against Raith Rovers.”

He added: “We are grateful to the supporters. They travelled through to Dunfermline in large numbers. We hope to make amends and they turn up in good numbers on Saturday.

“The fans are important to us and if they can get behind us and we can give them something to cheer about then everything goes hand in hand. They have been different class up to now.

“We really need them now in the weeks ahead to drive the boys on. Fingers crossed we can put on a good performance and make up for the disappointment of last weekend.”

Goodwin has an almost full squad at his disposal for Saturday’s clash with Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags, with David Wotherspoon a continuing absentee.

However, the United boss expects the attacker to be back in the fold imminently.

“David is the only one who will be missing,” he said.

“He shouldn’t be too far away and we hope he will be back sooner rather than later.”