Jim Goodwin delivers key message to Dundee United players as boss admits Tangerines were ‘let off the hook’

Goodwin conceded that United remaining top of the Championship was the only positive after last Friday's defeat.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin has much to ponder ahead of Dundee United's next match. Image: SNS.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists he has been preaching calm this week amid Dundee United’s fraught fight for the Championship title.

The Tangerines turned in a lamentable showing against Dunfermline Athletic last Friday night, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

The first period was arguably their worst performance of the season.

It gave Raith Rovers the opportunity to usurp the Terrors at the summit of the second tier – only for the Fifers to play out a 0-0 draw at Queen’s Park.

We got off the hook with Raith Rovers failing to win.”

Jim Goodwin

Nevertheless, that stalemate was enough to send Ian Murray’s men level on points with United with just seven matches left to play.

However, Goodwin is determined to ensure his players remain cool and composed despite the nerve-shredding situation.

A furious Jim Goodwin looks on during DundeeUnited's 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline Athletic
A furious Jim Goodwin looks on during United’s 3-1 defeat at Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS

“We need to stay calm,” said Goodwin. “That is the message to the players.

“The players are quite honest, and they know that the level of the first half performance at Dunfermline was nowhere near the levels you need to go and win a league.

“We can’t have another 45 minutes like that between now and the end of the season.

“But we are still top of the league. That is the ONLY positive we can take from last week.

We got off the hook with Raith Rovers failing to win and we can’t give away goals like we did on Friday night.

“We had opportunities thereafter, but our ruthlessness just wasn’t there.”

Dundee United players must ‘fight and scrap’

United have a golden opportunity to pile the pressure back on Rovers this weekend, with the Tangerines hosting Inverness Caledonian Thistle and the Kirkcaldy club not in action.

Indeed, Rovers’ next competitive match is the visit to Tannadice on March 30.

If United win their next two fixtures, they will be six points clear of Raith. A big if for a side that has lost three of its last seven games.

And Goodwin expects another ferocious challenge against a Caley Jags side fighting for its life and bossed by former Tannadice hero Duncan Ferguson.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Duncan Ferguson and Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin meet before kick-off
Duncan Ferguson and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Every team is playing for something, and Inverness find themselves at the wrong end of the table,” continued Goodwin.

“They will be fighting and scrapping for every ball. We need to make sure we do the basics well – fight and scrap for every ball.

“We need to win our individual battles and then play our football.

“There is something at stake every week, for every team and the players are aware of that.

“There is even more for us because we are trying to win a title and to get back into the Premiership.”

