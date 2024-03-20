Life sentence for gangland killer of Perthshire mechanic

Scottish gangland figures involved in a deadly campaign of murder and violence, including the cold-blooded killer of a Perthshire mechanic, have been jailed for a total minimum of 59 years.

Barry Harvey, Thomas Guthrie and Darren Owen were found guilty after a 12-week trial.

Former footballer-turned-assassin Harvey was convicted of gunning down gym boss Gary More on the doorstep of his home in Airdrie, on September 6 2018.

Harvey was also later involved in the murder bid of drug dealer Scott Bennett, who was shot outside a vets in Rutherglen, on December 3 2018.

Guthrie, already serving a life sentence for being the getaway driver in the More killing, was convicted for his role in the Bennett attack.

The 27-year-old was separately guilty of the attempted murder of lawyer Joe Shields, by slashing him outside his office close to Glasgow Sheriff Court on July 19 2018.

Owen, 23, was found to have murdered Perthshire mechanic Rafal Lyko, whose remains were discovered in a burned-out Mercedes in Blantyre, on February 11 2019.

Co-accused Thomas Wilson, 26, was found not guilty of murdering Mr Lyko, 36.

Owen was further convicted of being part of the Bennett shooting.

It is believed the gang are linked to a notorious crime network which once spanned the globe.

The ‘top dog’

Former Partick Thistle youth player Harvey was caged in 2007 for nine years as a teenager for a savage knife attack.

The hitman was described in court as being an “enforcer” and “top dog”, while “subservient” Guthrie did his bidding.

Judge Lord Clark sentenced Harvey – who maintains his innocence – to a life sentence with a minimum punishment part of 29 years.

The judge told him: “These were extremely brutal offences done because of drug debts owed by the victims.

“Each shooting was meticulously planned in advance.

“Crimes involving the use of guns are of the uppermost concern to the public and the court.

“The fact the sale of drugs causes these appalling acts of violence and planned assassinations due to this drug debt is deeply disturbing.”

The co-accused

Guthrie had a minimum of eight years added to his current life sentence, which was due to expire in 2041.

The judge said: “The jury convicted you on an art-and-part basis in the attempted murder of Scott Bennett, which was a pre-planned operation.

“The reasons for the attempted murder of Mr Shields is unknown to the court.

“You were already involved in the murder of Gary More and with two attempted murders, it is of real concern.”

Thomas Ross KC, defending, stated his client was involved due to drugs and financial pressures.

Owen was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years behind bars.

Lord Clark told him: “These crimes were pre-planned and you were found guilty of playing a part in each of them.

“These are extremely grave offences arising from drug debts owed by the victims.”

Brian McConnachie KC, defending Owen, said: “He was far from being the organising mind for these matters.”

Gym boss murder

The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr More, 32, owed a drug debt of £100,000.

Guthrie and Harvey went on a reconnaissance mission of the scene the night before the murder.

The next day Mr More was lured from his home and Harvey blasted him nine times to his head and body before fleeing the scene in a Skoda, found burned-out later that night.

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy said in her closing speech: “Harvey was a cold-blooded killer carrying out a job or hit for payment, which went to his house and a holiday to Krakow with his girlfriend.”

It was stated Harvey paid £200 for the flights and Miss Glancy added: “There was funding of Turkey teeth acquired by Harvey.

“The Crown say this is additional expenditure which arises from the payment for the murder of Mr More which took place a few weeks before.”

Lawyer targeted

Guthrie was earlier involved in the attempted murder of solicitor Joseph Shields, 68, yards from his city centre office after the lawyer defended another Scottish crime gang

Miss Glancy said: “Thomas Guthrie carried out this cowardly, unprovoked assault on Mr Shields.

“We know from CCTV the attacker was waiting for some time for Mr Shields to emerge from his office at the end of the day.

“He had a cut from his ear to the corner of his mouth and another to the right temple, which needed 10 stitches.

“He had a cut on his right cheek and defensive injuries to his hands as he tried to protect his face – he also had slashes to his back.”

The getaway vehicle used was found, burned, in the same location as the car used in Mr More’s murder.

Shooting outside vets

Drug dealer and dog breeder Mr Bennett, 43, was shot once on the head in his van.

Again, evidence showed the area had been reconnoitered by Harvey and Owen and CCTV showed Mr Bennett pulling into a parking space in his van, joined by another vehicle beside it.

Harvey emerged and fired a gun at the van.

A joint minute of agreed evidence said: “Bennett was found to have sustained a single gun shot wound to the left side of his face.

“The bullet entered his jaw, passed through his teeth and tongue and lodged in his neck.”

Mr Bennett was able to flee the scene in his van.

Miss Glancy said: “He was sitting waiting for something or someone.

“What takes place is a pre-planned attempt at an execution.

“Harvey was the gunman when he acted in concert with Guthrie, as he did in the Gary More murder. Both acted in concert with Owen.”

After the shooting, Harvey and his girlfriend went to Australia with flights costing £1,000.

Miss Glancy said: “This is a significant sum to be spent on a holiday for someone without legitimate income.”

Perthshire mechanic murder

Polish national Mr Lyko was murdered and left in a burning car, which Miss Glancy stated was related to “drugs and drug debt.”

Mr Lyko told his cousin he was to return to Scotland to be set up with a job in Valencia to work off the debt.

A Mercedes GLE was stolen in Edinburgh and Mr Lyko, in his mother’s Mercedes was picked up in it in Cambuslang.

He had been to visit his mother in Auchterarder earlier in the day.

He was driven to Blantyre and Miss Glancy said: “11 minutes later the car was ignited.

“Mr Lyko was shot once in the vehicle that was recovered.”

