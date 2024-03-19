Dundee United ownership latest as English Premier League pair ‘consider stake’ in Tannadice outfit – but one has eyes for other SPFL club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ownership latest as English Premier League pair ‘consider stake’ in Tannadice outfit – but one has eyes for other SPFL club

Brentford and Brighton have been credited with interest in the Tangerines.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice
Image: SNS

English Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton are reportedly exploring the possibility of a partnership with Dundee United.

The Bees have previously enjoyed success utilising their multi-club model, with Midtjylland becoming three-time Superliga champions.

Owner Matthew Benham has since sold his majority shareholding in the Danish club.

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes was a guest during a Championship fixture at Tannadice recently, however sources have suggested there was no wider assessment of the club during that visit.

Brentford owner Matthew Benham following the club's promotion in 2021
Image: Shutterstock

While it has been suggested that Brighton have also expressed an interest in the Tayside club, a link-up with the Seagulls would be far less likely at this point than a relationship with Brentford.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who also has a stake in Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise, has been considering several options north of the border since the beginning of 2024.

But Courier Sport has learned that they have a more concrete interest in another SPFL side.

Any formal move to purchase a stake in United would likely not happen until their league status for 2024/25 is known, given that would fundamentally change the value of the shareholding.

The Hibs model

Hibernian have set a precedent in Scottish football after Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley snapped up a minority shareholding in the Easter Road club earlier this year.

Mark Ogren has been at the helm of United since December 2018.  

Dundee United had no comment to make when approached.

