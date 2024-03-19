Dundee United ownership latest as English Premier League pair ‘consider stake’ in Tannadice outfit – but one has eyes for other SPFL club

English Premier League sides Brentford and Brighton are reportedly exploring the possibility of a partnership with Dundee United.

The Bees have previously enjoyed success utilising their multi-club model, with Midtjylland becoming three-time Superliga champions.

Owner Matthew Benham has since sold his majority shareholding in the Danish club.

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes was a guest during a Championship fixture at Tannadice recently, however sources have suggested there was no wider assessment of the club during that visit.

While it has been suggested that Brighton have also expressed an interest in the Tayside club, a link-up with the Seagulls would be far less likely at this point than a relationship with Brentford.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who also has a stake in Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise, has been considering several options north of the border since the beginning of 2024.

But Courier Sport has learned that they have a more concrete interest in another SPFL side.

Any formal move to purchase a stake in United would likely not happen until their league status for 2024/25 is known, given that would fundamentally change the value of the shareholding.

The Hibs model

Hibernian have set a precedent in Scottish football after Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley snapped up a minority shareholding in the Easter Road club earlier this year.

Mark Ogren has been at the helm of United since December 2018.

Dundee United had no comment to make when approached.