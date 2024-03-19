Driver’s lucky escape after tree fell on car near St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver’s lucky escape after tree fell on car near St Andrews

Donald Young had been in charge of the tree-cutting, where safety measures had not been put in place.

By Ciaran Shanks
The accident happened on the road near Craigtoun Meadows. Image: Google.
The accident happened on the road near Craigtoun Meadows. Image: Google.

A driver had a lucky escape after a felled tree smashed the windscreen of his car on a road near St Andrews.

The vehicle was left with extensive damage while work was being carried out on Craigtoun Road in St Andrews last year.

Landscape gardener Donald Young admitted causing the accident, with no signage or traffic management measures put in place.

Wood fell on passing car

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young, a first offender, was in charge of work to chop down trees near Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park on December 4.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “The complainer passed the landscapers cutting down trees at around 11.12am.

“One of them has fallen onto his car and smashed his windscreen.

“The complainer also stated there was no warning signs for these works and there was tree debris on the road.

“Police attended at 11.30am and observed the complainer’s black Kia Sportage parked on a farm track.

“Officers noted the smashed windscreen with no warning signs in place.

“The car also had a dent to its roof.”

The road was closed “immediately” after officers could hear trees cracking, fearing they too would fall on the road.

No ‘disregard’ for public

Young, who was not present in court, told police he was responsible for cutting down the trees while two other workers were responsible for traffic management.

Young, 47, of Methilhaven Road in Buckhaven, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly causing a felled tree to strike the car, causing damage and endangering the safety of the driver.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “Ultimately he (Young) is responsible.

“Fortunately, there was no injury here.

“This seems to be something that has gone wrong as opposed to a disregard for other road users.”

Mr Qumsieh had hoped Sheriff Garry Sutherland would dispose of the case but sentence was further deferred in order to Young to appear at court personally.

The sheriff also asked for the cost of damage caused to the man’s car.

