Driver’s lucky escape after tree fell on car near St Andrews

A driver had a lucky escape after a felled tree smashed the windscreen of his car on a road near St Andrews.

The vehicle was left with extensive damage while work was being carried out on Craigtoun Road in St Andrews last year.

Landscape gardener Donald Young admitted causing the accident, with no signage or traffic management measures put in place.

Wood fell on passing car

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young, a first offender, was in charge of work to chop down trees near Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park on December 4.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “The complainer passed the landscapers cutting down trees at around 11.12am.

“One of them has fallen onto his car and smashed his windscreen.

“The complainer also stated there was no warning signs for these works and there was tree debris on the road.

“Police attended at 11.30am and observed the complainer’s black Kia Sportage parked on a farm track.

“Officers noted the smashed windscreen with no warning signs in place.

“The car also had a dent to its roof.”

The road was closed “immediately” after officers could hear trees cracking, fearing they too would fall on the road.

No ‘disregard’ for public

Young, who was not present in court, told police he was responsible for cutting down the trees while two other workers were responsible for traffic management.

Young, 47, of Methilhaven Road in Buckhaven, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly causing a felled tree to strike the car, causing damage and endangering the safety of the driver.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “Ultimately he (Young) is responsible.

“Fortunately, there was no injury here.

“This seems to be something that has gone wrong as opposed to a disregard for other road users.”

Mr Qumsieh had hoped Sheriff Garry Sutherland would dispose of the case but sentence was further deferred in order to Young to appear at court personally.

The sheriff also asked for the cost of damage caused to the man’s car.

