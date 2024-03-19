Dundee drivers say they’re being ‘thrown under a bus’ as coach firm moves operations to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drivers say they’re being ‘thrown under a bus’ as coach firm moves operations to Aberdeen

Affected staff are being offered a move to the north-east or jobs driving Xplore buses.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Flixbus Dundee depot closing
A Flixbus on Albert Street, Dundee. Image: Albert Street Action Group

Dundee drivers claim they are being “thrown under a bus” as bosses at their coach firm are moving operations to Aberdeen.

Flixbus – the long-distance coach service run by the Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s – is winding up its Dundee depot.

It is understood more than 20 drivers based in Dundee have been told they either need to start working out of Aberdeen, or take on jobs driving Xplore buses.

A text message sent to drivers and seen by The Courier says the Dundee operations will move north from April 25.

Driver hits out over Flixbus Dundee changes

One driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff felt they were being “thrown under a bus”.

The driver told The Courier: “The first we knew about the Dundee depot closure was when we received a text message from the company.

“It says that new Flixbus timetables make it apparent there will no longer be a requirement to operate services from the Dundee depot.

“We have been told the intention is to retain current staff within the Dundee business.

“However, this means we would either have to travel to and from Aberdeen for our shifts or, if we want to stay in Dundee, we will be driving ordinary buses on the city Xplore routes.

A green Flixbus coach
The firm runs services across the UK. Image: Flixbus

“For many drivers, it just wouldn’t be practical to travel to Aberdeen to work our shifts.

“And many drivers simply don’t want to drive Xplore buses in Dundee.

“We are coach drivers working inter-city and that is where we want to remain.”

The driver added: “It’s nonsense to ask us to start working out of Aberdeen and I would be gutted if I had to start driving Xplore buses in Dundee.

“Dundee drivers live in the city and have families here we can’t just start working out of Aberdeen.”

The message sent to staff said Flixbus hoped to “retain all of our current staff within the Dundee business on street work, new coaching contracts, and expansion of other services including (airport service) Fly etc”.

It added that face-to-face meetings would be organised with workers “with a view to understanding a mutually beneficial outcome”.

It is understood Flixbus will still run buses through Dundee to destinations across the UK despite the changes.

Flixbus moving operations to Aberdeen ‘to deliver expansion of coach network’

A spokesperson for Flixbus said: “The operational team at McGill’s Bus Group that provides Flixbus services is moving to Aberdeen to deliver the expansion of our long-distance coach network.

“Drivers at McGill’s who are currently based at Dundee are volunteering to transfer to the new location or have been given the option to remain at Dundee, driving for the Xplore Dundee business.

“McGill’s continues to actively recruit in Dundee, as well as in Aberdeen and other locations ahead of our partnership expansion.”

