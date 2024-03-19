Dundee drivers say they’re being ‘thrown under a bus’ as coach firm moves operations to Aberdeen

Dundee drivers claim they are being “thrown under a bus” as bosses at their coach firm are moving operations to Aberdeen.

Flixbus – the long-distance coach service run by the Xplore Dundee owner McGill’s – is winding up its Dundee depot.

It is understood more than 20 drivers based in Dundee have been told they either need to start working out of Aberdeen, or take on jobs driving Xplore buses.

A text message sent to drivers and seen by The Courier says the Dundee operations will move north from April 25.

Driver hits out over Flixbus Dundee changes

One driver, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff felt they were being “thrown under a bus”.

The driver told The Courier: “The first we knew about the Dundee depot closure was when we received a text message from the company.

“It says that new Flixbus timetables make it apparent there will no longer be a requirement to operate services from the Dundee depot.

“We have been told the intention is to retain current staff within the Dundee business.

“However, this means we would either have to travel to and from Aberdeen for our shifts or, if we want to stay in Dundee, we will be driving ordinary buses on the city Xplore routes.

“For many drivers, it just wouldn’t be practical to travel to Aberdeen to work our shifts.

“And many drivers simply don’t want to drive Xplore buses in Dundee.

“We are coach drivers working inter-city and that is where we want to remain.”

The driver added: “It’s nonsense to ask us to start working out of Aberdeen and I would be gutted if I had to start driving Xplore buses in Dundee.

“Dundee drivers live in the city and have families here we can’t just start working out of Aberdeen.”

The message sent to staff said Flixbus hoped to “retain all of our current staff within the Dundee business on street work, new coaching contracts, and expansion of other services including (airport service) Fly etc”.

It added that face-to-face meetings would be organised with workers “with a view to understanding a mutually beneficial outcome”.

It is understood Flixbus will still run buses through Dundee to destinations across the UK despite the changes.

Flixbus moving operations to Aberdeen ‘to deliver expansion of coach network’

A spokesperson for Flixbus said: “The operational team at McGill’s Bus Group that provides Flixbus services is moving to Aberdeen to deliver the expansion of our long-distance coach network.

“Drivers at McGill’s who are currently based at Dundee are volunteering to transfer to the new location or have been given the option to remain at Dundee, driving for the Xplore Dundee business.

“McGill’s continues to actively recruit in Dundee, as well as in Aberdeen and other locations ahead of our partnership expansion.”