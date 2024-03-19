Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad

Mulligan, out until April due to injury, and Fotheringham will return to their clubs.

By Alan Temple
Josh Mulligan, left, and Kai Fotheringham.
Mulligan, left, and Fotheringham. Images: SNS

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan and Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham have both dropped out of the Scotland U/21 squad.

The duo were selected in Scot Gemmill’s group for the Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan this Thursday evening.

Josh Mulligan returned to the Dundee starting XI.
Josh Mulligan in action for the Dee. Image: SNS

However, the Scottish FA confirmed their withdrawal, along with Queen’s Park loan star Ben McPherson, on Tuesday morning.

Mulligan will be absent for around a month due to a hamstring strain.

United expect to have Fotheringham available for Saturday afternoon’s visit of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Dee marksman Michael Mellon, midfielder Lyall Cameron and Tannadice No.2 goalkeeper Jack Newman remain part of the sqaud for the clash at St Mirren Park.

Conversation