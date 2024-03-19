Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad

Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan and Dundee United winger Kai Fotheringham have both dropped out of the Scotland U/21 squad.

The duo were selected in Scot Gemmill’s group for the Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan this Thursday evening.

However, the Scottish FA confirmed their withdrawal, along with Queen’s Park loan star Ben McPherson, on Tuesday morning.

Mulligan will be absent for around a month due to a hamstring strain.

United expect to have Fotheringham available for Saturday afternoon’s visit of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Dee marksman Michael Mellon, midfielder Lyall Cameron and Tannadice No.2 goalkeeper Jack Newman remain part of the sqaud for the clash at St Mirren Park.