NHS Tayside top job up for grabs with huge six-figure salary

The top job at NHS Tayside is up for grabs – with a huge six-figure salary.

The health board is recruiting for a new chief executive officer (CEO).

It comes after the retirement of Grant Archibald last year.

Professor Caroline Hiscox was installed as the interim CEO in November.

NHS Tayside is now looking to fill the role permanently.

Salary for NHS Tayside chief executive job revealed

It is advertising the job – the highest in the health board – with a salary of between £130,043 and £173,278.

The advert for the role says NHS Tayside is looking for an “extraordinary individual who will act with integrity, supporting the organisation in building and maintaining a culture where people are treated fairly, consistently and with respect; where everyone has a voice; and where equality, inclusion and diversity are valued”.

It describes the role as “demanding with a high level of public scrutiny and accountability”.

The right candidate will also be “politically astute”.

Applicants have until April 8 to put themselves forward for the CEO role.

A panel will then conduct a final round of interviews on May 10.

The Courier revealed in August that Mr Archibald was to step down after a stormy and often difficult five years in charge.

Under his tenure, the organisation faced several controversies including a staff data breach.

NHS Tayside also faced intense scrutiny amid serious funding challenges, as the health board faced a deficit of more than £50 million.