NHS Tayside chief breaks silence on departure as politicians react

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Tayside chief breaks silence on departure as politicians react

Grant Archibald is to step down from the top job at NHS Tayside in December after five years in the role.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

An “outstanding leader” will be required to replace NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald, who has broken his silence after it was revealed he would step down in December.

North-east MSP Michael Marra paid tribute to the outgoing NHS manager’s leadership, saying while the “ship had been steadied” over the last four years there was a need for a shift in culture.

While it is understood he told a close group of senior colleagues last week, Mr Archibald, 62, informed staff of his retirement on Monday at 3pm after it was revealed by The Courier.

His time in the senior role has been dominated by the handling of several scandals at the health board, many of which predated his appointment in 2019.

This included the mass-resignation of Tayside cancer specialists following a controversial government report which alleged their prescribing practices for chemotherapy drugs had put patients at risk.

Grant Archibald with Humza Yousaf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And just last week it was revealed staff had been left “raging” after their details had been shared in a data breach.

NHS Tayside insisted Mr Archibald’s decision to stand down from the role – which attracts a six-figure salary – was unconnected to the leak.

A spokeswoman said he had informed the chair of NHS Tayside of his intention to retire on July 16, giving six months’ notice.

She said: “His date of retirement is 31 December 2023, in his 40th year of service to the NHS in Scotland, and five years to the day since he joined NHS Tayside.”

NHS Tayside transformed, outgoing boss says

Writing to NHS Tayside staff, Mr Archibald said he was proud they had succeeded in transforming the health board from “what was judged to be the poorest performing Board five years ago, into one of the best performers in Scotland”.

He added: “The Covid pandemic was an extraordinary trial for all of those working in healthcare in Tayside and our population, and one which required an enormous, unprecedented and ongoing effort.

“However, by working together we were able to continue to deliver care and treatment for our communities ensuring they were looked after by our many dedicated teams.

“I look forward to watching NHS Tayside’s continued success and I wish you all the very best.”

Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra said the news of Mr Archibald’s retirement would be concerning for locals.

He told The Courier: “Most of the very significant and persistent problems in NHS Tayside predate Grant Archibald’s tenure and I know that he has applied himself fully to attempting to address many of them.

“As a result, over the last four years, the ship has been steadied but there is little evidence of the organisation being set on better strategic course.”

But he added that re-emerging concerns about NHS Tayside budgets were a “worrying sign”.

Mr Marra added: “Mental health services remain in disarray. Key cancer services remain understaffed. There has been little to no progress on addiction service reform.

‘Culture shift’ required

“Primary care is in rapid decline with access to GPs and dentists more difficult by the day. Not all of this sits at the door of the chief executive and the failure of the SNP government to grip our NHS crisis is apparent across Scotland.

‘A change in leadership must also be seen as an opportunity for a shift in culture.

“NHS Tayside has been far too secretive and defensive about the challenges it faces and how it seeks to address them.

“Successive SNP health ministers and first ministers have sought to manage headlines about NHS Tayside rather than ensuring vital change is happening.

“We have outstanding staff working across our NHS and too many of them feel let down by leadership and starved of resources.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

‘Long-standing problems for successor to address’

Scottish Conservative shadow public health minister Tess White said Mr Archibald’s tenure came during the most difficult period in the health board’s history.

She said: “There are long-standing problems which his successor will have to address as a priority when they come in.

“Women are still travelling long distances for breast cancer treatment after the oncology scandal in Tayside.

“The SNP government has shown no interest in recruiting consultants to help save lives there.

“An ongoing shortage of GPs outside the central belt means practices are closing or reverting to the NHS.

“That has had a major impact on getting appointments in rural parts of Tayside, while inundating lists in the towns and cities.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to work with the chief executive to address these issues and hold the SNP government to account. I wish Mr Archibald all the best in his retirement.”

More from Scottish politics

Scotland’s drug death figures for 2022 will be published on Tuesday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Yousaf must back Right to Recovery Bill for drug addicts, says Ross
SNP-Greens told heat pump plan poses 'serious risk' to rural areas
Outgoing NHS Tayside chief Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Eljamel victims react to NHS Tayside chief stepping down
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: What exactly did ‘supervision’ mean for disgraced Dundee surgeon?
Grant Archibald.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside chief stands down days after data breach
Alex Salmond plots independence path with expelled SNP rebel Angus MacNeil
NHS Tayside reveals ‘due diligence’ review of Eljamel documents
2
The SNP is lagging behind on spending for rural housing.
Perthshire and Angus miss out on cash from £30 million fund to fix rural…
Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged expectant parents to apply for all the grants available to them (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Somerville urges expectant Scottish parents to apply for baby grants
MI5 headquarters in London.
ANDREW LIDDLE: MI5 claims show SNP engulfed by paranoia

Conversation