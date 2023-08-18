NHS Tayside staff ‘raging’ after personal details shared in data breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Tayside staff ‘raging’ after personal details shared in data breach

An email containing workers' details was mistakenly shared with workers in the corporate equalities team on Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
A screen with padlocks on it
NHS Tayside has apologised for the breach. Image: Shutterstock

Staff at NHS Tayside were said to have been left “raging” after their personal details were shared in a data breach.

NHS Tayside has not confirmed the nature of the data that was shared.

But a source told The Courier it contained information workers would not want to be shared widely.

Staff in the department deal with equalities, diversity and human rights at the health board, along with interpretation and translation services.

Concerns over ‘lack of security at NHS Tayside’

The source said: “A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet was sent out accidentally to all members of staff.

“The details on the spreadsheet included contact details, next of kin and some personal information that they would prefer to keep private.

“All the details should never have been kept together like that on one spreadsheet and certainly should not have been sent through the standard mailing system.

“What’s more worrying is the lack of security at NHS Tayside, who keep details like this apparently lying around. Netflix has more security.”

The source claimed those affected were “raging” and felt “distressed” by the blunder.

NHS Tayside sent apology to staff after data breach

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Due to an administrative error, a file was mistakenly sent out on Wednesday afternoon to staff in the NHS Tayside corporate equalities team.

“An apology was sent to staff within the department and the incident was reported in line with appropriate information governance procedures.

“Staff have also been advised they can contact their line manager or NHS Tayside’s information governance team for further guidance or support.

“NHS Tayside takes the security of information very seriously and the information governance and data protection procedures will be reiterated to staff in the team.”

