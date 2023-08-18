PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee’s penalty pain and United’s audience with Ogren

Dundee’s problems from 12 yards continue following Zach Robinson’s penalty failure at St Mirren.

How do the Dee address their spot-kick woes?

One panelist demands a change from the Dark Blues’ back-three, while there’s plaudits for Scott Tiffoney.

Across the road, owner Mark Ogren is in town – and was treated to a dramatic draw against Dunfermline.

What else is on the American’s agenda on his visit to Scotland?

Graeme Finnan and Alan Temple are in place to analyse the talking points, with Tom Duthie in the hot seat.

Or, better yet, listen here: