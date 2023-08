A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with two break-ins at premises in Perth city centre.

The break-ins took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both incidents happened in the St Paul’s Square and South Methven Street area of the city.

The owners of Johnnie Orange Cafe and Lifestyle store, one of the affected businesses, said they were “devastated” after being targeted.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that the man is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.