Opening date confirmed for new Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy

An opening date for a new Pizza Hut takeaway outlet in Kirkcaldy has been confirmed.

The fast food giant is returning to the town after a decade away.

The outlet is opening next to Subway and Greens of Kirkcaldy on St Clair Street.

A launch event is planned with free pizza and promotional offers on August 24 from 5pm.

The new outlet is set to open fully on September 1.

As well as serving Kirkcaldy, the store will also cater for the the wider area including Dysart, Thornton, Glenrothes and the Wemyss villages.

The Courier revealed back in May that the fast food giant was planning to return to Kirkcaldy

Previous Kirkcaldy Pizza Hut shut in 2013

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store.

“Our new store will also be creating a number of both full and part-time jobs for the community.”

The last Pizza Hut outlet shut at Kirkcaldy Retail Park in 2013.