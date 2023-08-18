Opening date confirmed for new Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Opening date confirmed for new Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy

New Pizza Hut set to open in the Lang Toun a decade on from the last outlet's closure in 2013.

By Neil Henderson
New Pizza Hut takeaway to open in St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.
The new Pizza Hut outlet in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

An opening date for a new Pizza Hut takeaway outlet in Kirkcaldy has been confirmed.

The fast food giant is returning to the town after a decade away.

The outlet is opening next to Subway and Greens of Kirkcaldy on St Clair Street.

A launch event is planned with free pizza and promotional offers on August 24 from 5pm.

New Pizza Hut takeaway set to open on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.
The Pizza Hut takeaway is on St Clair Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The new outlet is set to open fully on September 1.

As well as serving Kirkcaldy, the store will also cater for the the wider area including Dysart, Thornton, Glenrothes and the Wemyss villages.

The Courier revealed back in May that the fast food giant was planning to return to Kirkcaldy

Previous Kirkcaldy Pizza Hut shut in 2013

A spokesperson at Pizza Hut UK & Europe said: “We’re excited to be bringing our signature flavours to our local fans in Kirkcaldy with the opening of our new Pizza Hut store.

“Our new store will also be creating a number of both full and part-time jobs for the community.”

The last Pizza Hut outlet shut at Kirkcaldy Retail Park in 2013.

