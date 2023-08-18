Wet but warm weekend forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wet but warm weekend forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

The Met Office says heavy rain could hit the region.

By Andrew Robson
Yellow Weather warning for Dundee, Tayside, Perth, Fife and Angus
The Met Office warning for Saturday. Image: Met Office

Tayside and Fife are set for a wet but warm weekend with a yellow warning issued for rain.

The Met Office says there could be flooding across parts of Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.

The warning runs from 3am until noon on Saturday.

The East Neuk and southernmost parts of Fife are not covered by the warning.

Flooding on a road in Angus
There could be flooding on roads in Tayside and Fife. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Rainfall could be as high as 30mm in parts.

Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of up to 40mph on some exposed coasts and on hills.

However, temperatures are expected to climb to about 20°C for many on Saturday – and overnight temperatures will also be mild, dropping to just 15°C.

Sunday is expected to be drier for most with temperatures once again reaching 20°C.

What to expect during yellow weather warning

The Met Office is warning that:

  • Bus and train services are likely to take longer with the possibility of cancellations
  • Spray and flooding on roads may increase journey times
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Forecast for next week

The Met Office says that conditions should stay warm for the start of next week.

Many parts will once again see temperatures of 20°C for most, though there will be some showers around, and strong winds at times.

Conditions are expected to get cooler as the week goes on with further unsettled spells of wet and windy weather forecast.

Conversation