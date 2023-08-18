Wet but warm weekend forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued

Tayside and Fife are set for a wet but warm weekend with a yellow warning issued for rain.

The Met Office says there could be flooding across parts of Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife.

The warning runs from 3am until noon on Saturday.

The East Neuk and southernmost parts of Fife are not covered by the warning.

Rainfall could be as high as 30mm in parts.

Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of up to 40mph on some exposed coasts and on hills.

However, temperatures are expected to climb to about 20°C for many on Saturday – and overnight temperatures will also be mild, dropping to just 15°C.

Sunday is expected to be drier for most with temperatures once again reaching 20°C.

What to expect during yellow weather warning

The Met Office is warning that:

Bus and train services are likely to take longer with the possibility of cancellations

Spray and flooding on roads may increase journey times

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Forecast for next week

The Met Office says that conditions should stay warm for the start of next week.

Many parts will once again see temperatures of 20°C for most, though there will be some showers around, and strong winds at times.

Conditions are expected to get cooler as the week goes on with further unsettled spells of wet and windy weather forecast.