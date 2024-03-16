Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee v Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee v Rangers clash

The Dark Blues boss led his injury-hit side into the Premiership top six with a midweek win over Aberdeen.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan (left) and Owen Beck (right). Images: SNS
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan (left) and Owen Beck (right). Images: SNS

Tony Docherty has revealed Dundee star Josh Mulligan will be side-lined for at least a month.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder missed Wednesday night’s win over Aberdeen at Dens Park with a hamstring problem.

Mulligan was sent for a scan with the results confirming there is a tear, which is another big blow for Dark Blues boss Docherty who is once again contemplating a lengthy injury list ahead of the clash with Rangers at Dens on Sunday.

The 53-year-old said last night: “Josh Mulligan has had his scan results back and he has a hamstring tear. He could be out for four to six weeks.

“It is a big blow for Josh and for us as well.”

Josh Mulligan returned to the Dundee starting XI. Image: SNS
Josh Mulligan in action for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Docherty is now sweating on the results of another scan to on-loan Liverpool full-back Owen Beck who also missed the game against the Dons.

The manager added: “Owen Beck is getting his groin scanned at the moment and we are waiting to see what the results of that are.

“He is not ruled out for the weekend yet but it is something we need to get to the bottom of.

“He will be back with us tomorrow and he still has a chance of playing on Sunday but it is something we need to be aware of.

“Owen has played a lot of football and his body is just adapting to that. But it is nothing major, it is just something we need to keep on top of.

“Trevor Carson won’t be available for the weekend as he is still struggling with his knee.

“Jordan McGhee is making good progress with his calf and he should be back after the international break as will Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley and Diego Pineda but Lee Ashcroft is obviously out with his hamstring.”

Young squad hailed

Docherty admits his youthful squad has been stretched by the amount of injuries and he insists the fact Dundee are back in the top six speaks volumes.

The manager added: “It is amazing that from nowhere you end up with that amount of injuries but as I have said all along, it is about the squad.

“That’s what recruitment was all about in the summer to build a robust squad, to make sure you can deal with injuries and suspensions.

“We certainly have a few injuries just now and it is all about getting through to the international break.

“I have to give great credit to all 26 players in the squad. It is the youngest average-age squad in the league at 24.

Lyall Cameron celebrates a super second for Dundee. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron (left) is one of Dundee’s impressive crop of young players. Image: SNS

“Out of that 26, it is worth mentioning that 17 have made their Premiership debuts this season.

“So there is real growth in this squad and of the 26, 11 of them are under 21.

“So it is great credit to the squad that when we do have so many injuries, how much they are producing and how well they are doing.

“I just hope they can finish the season off strongly.”

