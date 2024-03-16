Tony Docherty reveals Josh Mulligan injury timeline and Owen Beck fitness hope for Dundee v Rangers clash

Tony Docherty has revealed Dundee star Josh Mulligan will be side-lined for at least a month.

The Scotland Under-21 midfielder missed Wednesday night’s win over Aberdeen at Dens Park with a hamstring problem.

Mulligan was sent for a scan with the results confirming there is a tear, which is another big blow for Dark Blues boss Docherty who is once again contemplating a lengthy injury list ahead of the clash with Rangers at Dens on Sunday.

The 53-year-old said last night: “Josh Mulligan has had his scan results back and he has a hamstring tear. He could be out for four to six weeks.

“It is a big blow for Josh and for us as well.”

Docherty is now sweating on the results of another scan to on-loan Liverpool full-back Owen Beck who also missed the game against the Dons.

The manager added: “Owen Beck is getting his groin scanned at the moment and we are waiting to see what the results of that are.

“He is not ruled out for the weekend yet but it is something we need to get to the bottom of.

“He will be back with us tomorrow and he still has a chance of playing on Sunday but it is something we need to be aware of.

“Owen has played a lot of football and his body is just adapting to that. But it is nothing major, it is just something we need to keep on top of.

“Trevor Carson won’t be available for the weekend as he is still struggling with his knee.

“Jordan McGhee is making good progress with his calf and he should be back after the international break as will Zach Robinson, Ryan Howley and Diego Pineda but Lee Ashcroft is obviously out with his hamstring.”

Young squad hailed

Docherty admits his youthful squad has been stretched by the amount of injuries and he insists the fact Dundee are back in the top six speaks volumes.

The manager added: “It is amazing that from nowhere you end up with that amount of injuries but as I have said all along, it is about the squad.

“That’s what recruitment was all about in the summer to build a robust squad, to make sure you can deal with injuries and suspensions.

“We certainly have a few injuries just now and it is all about getting through to the international break.

“I have to give great credit to all 26 players in the squad. It is the youngest average-age squad in the league at 24.

“Out of that 26, it is worth mentioning that 17 have made their Premiership debuts this season.

“So there is real growth in this squad and of the 26, 11 of them are under 21.

“So it is great credit to the squad that when we do have so many injuries, how much they are producing and how well they are doing.

“I just hope they can finish the season off strongly.”