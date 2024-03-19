Dundee United ownership: Inside track on Brentford, Brighton – plus one other – as more EPL sides target Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United ownership: Inside track on Brentford, Brighton – plus one other – as more EPL sides target Scotland

Reports have linked two Premier League clubs with an interest in Dundee United as yet more English owners cast their eyes north.

(L to R) Brentford owner Matthew Benham, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren and Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
(L to R) Brentford owner Matthew Benham, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren and Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
By Sean Hamilton & Eric Nicolson

Reported interest in Dundee United from English Premier League clubs Brentford and Brighton has Tangerines fans talking.

Both EPL sides’ owners already have – or have had – stakes in additional clubs in mainland Europe, as multi-club ownership models become increasingly popular with English clubs’ mega-rich custodians.

A recent relaxation of Scottish FA rules around multi-club operations has seen billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley plough £6 million into Hibs, in return for a 25% stake in the Easter Road club.

Mark Ogren has conceded he has more years behind him then in front as Dundee United owner. Image: SNS

Dundee’s new relationship with Premier League Burnley has not yet involved significant investment from Clarets owner Alan Pace, but the American has refused to rule out purchasing a stake in the Dens Park club in the future.

The Scottish game is seen as a place for English clubs to develop young talent physically, along with being a relatively cheap way to access the group stages of European football, where big money can be made and star youngsters put in the shop window.

So how have Brighton and Brentford gone about their multi-club activity up to now, and who is involved at each club?

Plus, as English clubs look to Scotland, where stakes in top clubs like Dundee United can be secured for relatively small outlays, we cast an eye over Southampton, whose owners already have three clubs – and intentions to expand further.

Brighton

Brighton line up with Roma at the Amex Stadium ahead of the sides’ recent Europa League clash. Image: Shutterstock

There has been no greater ‘punching above their weight’ success story in the EPL over recent years than Brighton and Hove Albion’s.

Their chairman, Tony Bloom, became the majority owner of Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium just over five years ago.

Last year he reduced his share after both clubs qualified for Europe.

Uefa subsequently confirmed that there was no breach of their rules.

Bloom, said to be worth over £1 billion, has been at the top of a football operation with an incredible record in recruitment – making huge profits in the transfer market but not at the expense of on-pitch achievements.

In recent years Brighton have used St Andrews University as a pre-season training base and, in 2021, they entered into a partnership deal with Hibs, ironically.

The tie-up was described as being as much about the sharing of information and resources as player loans or swaps.

The pathway development manager at Brighton is ex-Scotland international, David Weir.

Brentford

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank. Image: Shutterstock

Like Bloom, Brentford owner Matthew Benham has a background in betting and analytics.

They have not been in the Premier League for as long as Brighton but are also showing clubs with much bigger fan-bases, budgets and expectations how smart-thinking and on-point player trading can trump cold, hard cash.

Benham bought a 60% stake in Danish top-flight club, FC Midtjylland, in 2014.

Three league championships and regular European followed before he sold up to a Danish billionaire last summer.

It was recently confirmed Benham is willing to sell Brenford, either partially or in the form of a controlling stake, but would he/they be interested in acquiring one elsewhere?

With former Dundee defender, Rhys Weston, and ex-United captain, Steven Pressley, on the staff at the London club, there would be no shortage of Scottish football knowledge to tap into.

Southampton

Southampton boss – and former Scotland international – Russell Martin has his side in the Championship promotion hunt. Image: Shutterstock

Sports Republic, a London-based investment firm, have three clubs under their umbrella.

The Championship side, who have surged into automatic promotion contention under former Scotland international, Russell Martin, are the jewel in the crown.

Turkish outfit Goztepe became the second club added to the portfolio in August 2022, before the acquisition of French side Valenciennes in July last year.

It is understood Sport Republic intend to expand further in the future, and have already made progress in unifying sections of their football business, such as scouting.

The firm was set up by Rasmus Ankersen, a previous director of football at Brentford.

Former United head of youth, Andy Goldie, is the academy director at Southampton.

More from Dundee United

Josh Mulligan, left, and Kai Fotheringham. Images:
Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice
EPL pair ‘consider stake’ in Dundee United – but one has eyes for another…
Sean Dillon in action for Montrose.
Sean Dillon already eyeing NEXT Montrose contract as former Dundee United hero passes incredible…
Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can…
2
Dundee United keeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton sends message to Dundee United fans as stopper insists Dunfermline defeat can’t…
2
Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd celebrate Dunfermline's opening goal. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: A glimpse of a fully fit Pars and alternative star…
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
4 Dundee United talking points: Worst 45 minutes of the season, tinkering Tangerines and…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the post-match celebrations after Dunfermline's win. Inage: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler reveals 'love' for Dunfermline support after Dundee United confidence boost
Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United succumb to Dunfermline
Declan Gallagher slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United display and sounds title warning
3
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United

Conversation