Dundee United ownership: Inside track on Brentford, Brighton – plus one other – as more EPL sides target Scotland

Reported interest in Dundee United from English Premier League clubs Brentford and Brighton has Tangerines fans talking.

Both EPL sides’ owners already have – or have had – stakes in additional clubs in mainland Europe, as multi-club ownership models become increasingly popular with English clubs’ mega-rich custodians.

A recent relaxation of Scottish FA rules around multi-club operations has seen billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley plough £6 million into Hibs, in return for a 25% stake in the Easter Road club.

Dundee’s new relationship with Premier League Burnley has not yet involved significant investment from Clarets owner Alan Pace, but the American has refused to rule out purchasing a stake in the Dens Park club in the future.

The Scottish game is seen as a place for English clubs to develop young talent physically, along with being a relatively cheap way to access the group stages of European football, where big money can be made and star youngsters put in the shop window.

So how have Brighton and Brentford gone about their multi-club activity up to now, and who is involved at each club?

Plus, as English clubs look to Scotland, where stakes in top clubs like Dundee United can be secured for relatively small outlays, we cast an eye over Southampton, whose owners already have three clubs – and intentions to expand further.

Brighton

There has been no greater ‘punching above their weight’ success story in the EPL over recent years than Brighton and Hove Albion’s.

Their chairman, Tony Bloom, became the majority owner of Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium just over five years ago.

Last year he reduced his share after both clubs qualified for Europe.

Uefa subsequently confirmed that there was no breach of their rules.

Bloom, said to be worth over £1 billion, has been at the top of a football operation with an incredible record in recruitment – making huge profits in the transfer market but not at the expense of on-pitch achievements.

In recent years Brighton have used St Andrews University as a pre-season training base and, in 2021, they entered into a partnership deal with Hibs, ironically.

The tie-up was described as being as much about the sharing of information and resources as player loans or swaps.

The pathway development manager at Brighton is ex-Scotland international, David Weir.

Brentford

Like Bloom, Brentford owner Matthew Benham has a background in betting and analytics.

They have not been in the Premier League for as long as Brighton but are also showing clubs with much bigger fan-bases, budgets and expectations how smart-thinking and on-point player trading can trump cold, hard cash.

Benham bought a 60% stake in Danish top-flight club, FC Midtjylland, in 2014.

Three league championships and regular European followed before he sold up to a Danish billionaire last summer.

It was recently confirmed Benham is willing to sell Brenford, either partially or in the form of a controlling stake, but would he/they be interested in acquiring one elsewhere?

With former Dundee defender, Rhys Weston, and ex-United captain, Steven Pressley, on the staff at the London club, there would be no shortage of Scottish football knowledge to tap into.

Southampton

Sports Republic, a London-based investment firm, have three clubs under their umbrella.

The Championship side, who have surged into automatic promotion contention under former Scotland international, Russell Martin, are the jewel in the crown.

Turkish outfit Goztepe became the second club added to the portfolio in August 2022, before the acquisition of French side Valenciennes in July last year.

It is understood Sport Republic intend to expand further in the future, and have already made progress in unifying sections of their football business, such as scouting.

The firm was set up by Rasmus Ankersen, a previous director of football at Brentford.

Former United head of youth, Andy Goldie, is the academy director at Southampton.