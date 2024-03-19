Modern mansion beside Gleneagles on sale for £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern mansion beside Gleneagles on sale for £2 million

Glendarcey House is one of 14 homes on a "millionaires' row" gated community next to the iconic Perthshire hotel.

By Jack McKeown
Glendarcey House is next to Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Rettie.
A modern country house near Gleneagles has gone on sale for £2 million.

Glendarcey House was built in 2010 and forms part of an exclusive gated community on Queens Crescent.

Glendarcey House forms part of an exclusive gated community at Gleneagles. Image: Rettie.

Gleneagles Hotel and golf course are virtually on the doorstep. Auchterarder is a short distance away and the M90 is easily accessible.

To the north of the house sprawls the vast wilderness of Highland Perthshire.

Plenty of space

The enormous house has around 868sqm of living space, making it more than five times bigger than the average four-bedroom family home.

Two huge receptions rooms both have ornate cornices, gas fires and west facing bay windows.

The house has large rooms and plenty of light. Image: Rettie.
There are two front facing reception rooms. Image: Rettie.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining room opens onto an adjoining patio. With no fewer than 11 arched windows and a vaulted ceiling with five Veluxes, the garden room is a light and airy space.

If you’re tired after working out in the home gym you can unwind in the Sandinavian sauna.

The open plan kitchen/dining room. Image: Rettie.
Unwind in the sauna. Image: Rettie.

All five bedrooms come with en suite bath or shower rooms and their own dressing rooms or dressing areas.

There’s also a family bathroom with double jacuzzi bath and doors onto a first floor balcony.

Landscaped garden

The gardens extend to 0.6 acres and are immaculately landscaped. Patios to the south and east offer sunny spots to sit out all day long. There’s also a triple garage with electric doors.

The gardens extend to 0.6 acres. Image: Rettie.

A gate lodge is shared by all 14 houses on the street and provides a concierge service. High levels of insulation ensure Glendarcey House has an EPC rating of B, meaning it should be energy efficient to run.

First put on sale last summer, Glendarcey House has been put back on the market after failing to sell.

It’s currently empty and the furniture in the images has been digitally added by the selling agent using CGI.

 

Glendarcey House is on sale with Rettie for offers over £2 million.

