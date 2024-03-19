Modern mansion beside Gleneagles on sale for £2 million

A modern country house near Gleneagles has gone on sale for £2 million.

Glendarcey House was built in 2010 and forms part of an exclusive gated community on Queens Crescent.

Gleneagles Hotel and golf course are virtually on the doorstep. Auchterarder is a short distance away and the M90 is easily accessible.

To the north of the house sprawls the vast wilderness of Highland Perthshire.

Plenty of space

The enormous house has around 868sqm of living space, making it more than five times bigger than the average four-bedroom family home.

Two huge receptions rooms both have ornate cornices, gas fires and west facing bay windows.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining room opens onto an adjoining patio. With no fewer than 11 arched windows and a vaulted ceiling with five Veluxes, the garden room is a light and airy space.

If you’re tired after working out in the home gym you can unwind in the Sandinavian sauna.

All five bedrooms come with en suite bath or shower rooms and their own dressing rooms or dressing areas.

There’s also a family bathroom with double jacuzzi bath and doors onto a first floor balcony.

Landscaped garden

The gardens extend to 0.6 acres and are immaculately landscaped. Patios to the south and east offer sunny spots to sit out all day long. There’s also a triple garage with electric doors.

A gate lodge is shared by all 14 houses on the street and provides a concierge service. High levels of insulation ensure Glendarcey House has an EPC rating of B, meaning it should be energy efficient to run.

First put on sale last summer, Glendarcey House has been put back on the market after failing to sell.

It’s currently empty and the furniture in the images has been digitally added by the selling agent using CGI.

Glendarcey House is on sale with Rettie for offers over £2 million.